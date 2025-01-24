What it’s like fixing a big water main in frigid temperatures

The cold can shock water pipes and even prompt water main breaks or shut offs. But, do you ever wonder what it's like to fix it those issues in frigid weather.

Cold temperatures can shock water pipes and mains, especially older ones, resulting in pipe leaks and water main breaks which cut off water to homes. When those things happen, there are crews ready to respond, rain or shine — or with snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures.

“We get used to it,” said Mark Blansett, a crew supervisor for WSSC Water.

Blansett was at a job site on Friday on Canyonview Drive in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where a water main was in need of repair.

According to WSSC Water, since Jan. 1, there have been 431 water main breaks and pipe leaks.

Amid the cold weather, Blansett and his team have been putting in long hours to fix water outages in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

He said the cold weather and ice add to the difficulty of making repairs, as crew members have to be careful to not slip and fall around job sites, which feature deep holes in the ground most times.

“You’ve got to wear your gloves. Tools get cold, and your hands get all froze up with them,” Blansett said.

He said when repairs need to happen, there is no time to sit around in a truck and warm up. So, they dress for the conditions, which includes layering up.

For technician Leon Wallace, he said the right cold weather clothing is a must for doing this work.

“Whether you’re getting your jackhammer out, or you’re putting a ladder in a hole, or you’re putting a clamp on, the key to staying warm is just keep moving,” he said.

Making these repairs on a good day comes with its difficulties, like finding other utility lines for gas or electric runs.

“There’s a lot under the road that you don’t know that’s there till you get it dug up and uncovered,” Blansett added.

Both workers said some people may believe WSSC Water doesn’t get to work quick enough after first arriving on the scene. But, getting utility lines located is key to keeping crews safe.

“It could take overnight to fix a main if it’s a big one, deep in the ground,” Blansett said.

Another danger with the job is working on repairs in active roads.

Last September, 39-year-old WSSC Water employee Ernest Joseph Dyson was killed after he was struck by a suspected drunken driver while fixing a water main in Silver Spring.

The team also urged drivers to slow down in work zones, and for residents to be patient with them as they tackle complicated repairs.

In all, 12 people died in work zone crashes in 2023, and about eight in 2024.

Since Jan. 1, fines for speeding drivers have increased in Maryland due to new legislation intended to boost the fines for drivers who go above the posted speed in work zones. The measure doubles fines when work crews are present.

“If you see us working, it’s OK to come up and ask, ‘Hey, what time is the water going to be back on? Do you have an idea?’ Just ask us questions. We’re here to help,” Wallace said.

After working long hours in the cold, the team do their own plumbing at home.

“I’m always about saving a dollar, so if I can do it, I will,” Wallace joked.

As for Blansett, he said last winter, he came home to hand dig a well in his yard to make a repair.

“You learn how to do it, and why spend all that money?” Blansett said.

