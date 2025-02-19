Midweek flurries forecast in DC region — how it could impact Thursday’s commute

Parts of the D.C. region could (emphasis on could) see a glancing blow of snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, but the storm is expected to deliver little to no snow. The key, and most dangerous, issue is the temperatures.

Parts of the D.C. region are seeing some flurries Wednesday afternoon, with more flakes possible in the evening and early morning Thursday.

The potential for up to an inch of snow by Thursday morning, combined with bitterly cold temperatures, has led the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for the D.C. metro area during the Thursday morning commute, from 7 to 11 a.m.

According to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin, the weather service lowers its criteria for issuing such an advisory during rush hour.

Winds could also gust up to 30 mph Thursday as temperatures sit below freezing. All those factors could make for slippery conditions on roads.

This week, parts of the U.S. are experiencing the 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air into the U.S. and Europe.

“The arctic air mass will continue to plunge south through the central U.S. this week with widespread, record-breaking cold likely. Subfreezing temperatures are likely to reach as far south as the Gulf Coast,” the National Weather Service said.

Areas outside the D.C. metro are expected to see higher snow totals. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Maryland’s St. Mary’s County from Wednesday through Thursday morning. Between 3 and 5 inches of snow is expected to fall there.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect from 1 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in south central Virginia, including Stafford County, as snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during the evening commute could create hazardous conditions on the roads.

School closings and delays

Several school systems farther south of D.C., where more snow is expected, closed schools Thursday, including school districts in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and in Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania transitioned to a remote learning day, while Stafford made an adjustment to its school calendar later in the year to accommodate for the snow day.

Those same school systems canceled in-person classes Wednesday.

Looking ahead

Thursday will start off with areas of light snow, but there’s less of a chance of a proper snowstorm for the rest of the day.

“In fact, areas north of I-66 may even have to wait until Thursday morning to see any accumulation. Areas in the advisories however can expect around 1-4 inches, depending on location,” the weather service forecast.

Wind in Western Maryland and northwestern Virginia will become a “threat,” the NWS said, as there’s a higher possibility for downed trees and electric poles.

Virginia is already facing catastrophic flooding in the southwestern region. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked President Donald Trump for an expedited major disaster declaration after devastating floods from last weekend. Water submerged cars and buildings in Kentucky and mudslides blocked roads in Virginia.

Officials in Virginia prepared for up to a foot of snow in the state’s southern region, less than a week after being pummeled with snow, freezing rain and floodwaters.

“If you are not where you want to be by midnight tonight, please don’t go,” Youngkin said in a news conference on Tuesday.

Youngkin said the National Guard will be deployed across the state, and officials have also stockpiled water and meals for those in need. Local governments will also keep the doors of their homeless shelters open.

Full Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING: Cloudy, flurries

Temperatures: 20s

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Light snow across parts of the D.C. area will taper to flurries this evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers

Lows: 20s:

Wind: North 5-10 mph

Expect a cold night between the passing surface storm and the secondary upper-level energy poised to push across the DMV early Thursday.

THURSDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 7 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Morning snow showers, mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: 27-32

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts to 30 mph

Light snow during the morning will taper to flurries midday with cold highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Plan for up to 1 inch of snow. The National Weather Service has posted a “winter weather advisory” beginning at 7 a.m. and extending until 11 a.m. Since this winter weather event will affect the Washington metro areas during rush hour, the National Weather Service lowers its criteria for an advisory to one-inch of snow.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts to 30 mph

Plan for a sunny and cold end of the work and school week. Highs in the 30s will feel colder with gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Near 45

Winds: Southwest 5 -10 mph

The first day of the weekend is set to bring abundant sun and highs ranging from the lower to middle 40s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

