This week’s snow closures won’t result in later end dates for DC-area students

While the aftermath of Monday’s snowstorm prompted many school districts across the D.C. region to close again on Tuesday, the closures are unlikely to push back the last day of school.

In Virginia, state law requires school districts to have 180 instructional days, or 990 instructional hours, every school year. As part of the calendar development process, many account for inclement weather.

Fairfax County Public Schools, the state’s largest school division, “already exceeds the state minimum in terms of instructional days and hours, so the snow days that are factored in ensure that we are completely fine in meeting instructional requirements and students get what they need during the school year,” Board member Melanie Meren said.

Superintendent Michelle Reid puts forth the calendar, and the school district has started organizing three years worth of calendars at a time, “which is a really great thing the community loves,” Meren said.

Arlington Public Schools, meanwhile, has 13 traditional snow days built into its academic calendar this year. Loudoun and Prince William county schools similarly have snow days included in their calendars.

But in the nation’s capital, D.C. Public Schools do not have snow days incorporated in the calendar, a spokesperson said. Decisions haven’t yet been made, but the last day of school could be pushed back because of the weather-related closures.

In Maryland, Montgomery and Prince George’s county schools both have calendars with snow days built in.

Frederick has five built in, a spokesperson said, and “for every snow day we use, we tack an additional day at the end of the school year in June.”

Snow days, Meren said, do not have to be considered lost learning opportunities.

“The school division sends out those materials for supplemental learning,” Meren said. “But, it’s also a day to learn about weather and enjoy the weather in a different way.”

In Fairfax County, Meren said, “While it might look safe in one part, it might not be in another, and we have lots of buses and even student drivers, and ultimately, the state is controlling getting the streets plowed.”

