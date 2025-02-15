It’s all rain and wind for the DC area this weekend — but snow may be around the corner

Expect a wintry mix going into the early Saturday afternoon, especially in areas north and west of the District, where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

After a snowy week, the D.C. region is in for a slippery weekend.

On Saturday, expect a wintry mix from the late morning to the early afternoon, especially in areas north and west of the District. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of Maryland and Virginia, in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Slick spots on the road are not expected for most of the area, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. However, there is a chance of a potential freeze where elevations are over 1,000 feet and temperatures sit around 32 degrees. Highs in most of the region will be around 35 to 40 degrees.

The wintry mix will taper off into rain as temperatures increase throughout the day. On Saturday night, expect cold, scattered showers to continue on and off.

Expect an inch to an inch and a half of rain throughout the weekend.

The rain should stop Sunday morning, with some patchy fog. A warm front is going to move through the D.C.-area, bringing temperatures up to the 60s. However, in the early afternoon, more rain is set to move in along with the possibility of some thunderstorms.

Evans said rain should stop around 2 p.m.

Be careful with those umbrellas in the afternoon, though, as wind gusts anywhere from 55 to 60 mph are expected.

For the week ahead, make sure to bring those jackets back out by Monday as highs will be back in the upper 30s to low 40s, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

But, the main event this week could be Wednesday as forecasts suggest another dose of snow could be headed to the D.C. region, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña.

However, Peña warns things are not 100% certain and the outlook is “highly subject to change as we get closer.” As things currently stand, snow could begin accumulating across the D.C. area late Wednesday into Thursday.

This comes after a blast of winter weather earlier this week dumped 4 to 10 inches of snow across the area. A lot of that accumulation ended up melting midweek after temperatures shot up to the 40s and 50s.

Full forecast

SATURDAY: Rain

Lows: 35-40

Winds: South 5 mph

Moderate to heavy rain at times through much of this evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s with calm winds out of the south. Rainfall amounts around 1/4 to 1/2 inch.

SATURDAY NIGHT: STORM ALERT

Cold rain

Lows: 34-38

Winds: South 5 mph

Rain continues on and off overnight as temperatures stay in the 30s. Tracking storms mid-morning that could bring the threat for damaging winds and a quick spin-up tornado.

SUNDAY: WIND ALERT

Rain

Highs: 58-63

Winds: Southwest 20-30 mph

Gusts: 50 – 60 mph

A break in the rain is expected during the morning as the cold front approaches. A passing warm front will rise temperatures into the low 60s as winds increase. Some thunder is possible in the line of heavier showers during the early afternoon. The risk for severe weather is very low. Through the weekend, a widespread inch to inch and a half of rain is likely, leading to some flooding over the mountains due to snow melt runoff. Also, high winds are expected during the afternoon with west winds gusting up to 60 mph.

MONDAY: Windy

Highs: 38-42

Wind Chill: 28-33

Winds: West 20-25 mph

Plan for a windy day with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph and lower temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: 36-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Expect added cloud cover and temperatures staying below average near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: POSSIBLE ALERT

Snow likely

Highs: 27-32

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Tracking the potential for a winter storm to bring widespread snows to the area. With temperatures at or below freezing leading up to the event, accumulating snow will start midday. This forecast is highly subject to change as we get closer to Wednesday, stay tuned for updates.

