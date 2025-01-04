Neighbors to lend a hand and a shovel when the snow hits in DC

A snowstorm is likely heading our way, forecast to bring several inches of snow to the District. Some volunteers in D.C. plan to help out their neighbors.

A snowstorm is likely heading our way, forecast to bring several inches of snow to the District. If the snow hits hard, volunteers in D.C. are planning to help out their neighbors.

To prepare, volunteers at the Columbia Heights Community Center in D.C. picked up plenty of hand warmers, gloves, sidewalk salt and snow shovels.

“I was looking for ways I could be helpful in the community that would fit my schedule with kids,” Peter Muller told reporters after he picked up equipment.

In all eight wards, these “Snow Heroes” operate within a roughly three block radius of where they live. They shovel the driveways and sidewalks in front of their neighbors’ homes — those who are in need of help, including seniors and people with disabilities or other needs.

Volunteers are deployed when there are four or more inches of snow on the ground. They are expected to complete the shoveling and salting ni their area within a day or two.

“I like being able to get around and kind of helping the neighbor out who can’t get their own shovel, their own sidewalk taken care of,” Muller said. “It’s a nice way to be a neighborly.”

Dominique A. Scott, director of Serve DC, told WTOP: “The city is well equipped and prepared to handle weather events, and we’re working hard in collaboration with other district agencies to make sure that residents are taken care of and we’re operating at peak efficiency.”

She also urged interested community members to sign up as a “Snow Hero” on Serve DC’s website or via the city’s 311 app and website.

