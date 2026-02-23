Snowstorm ends but gusty winds, power outages continue to impact DC region

Snow tapers off in the D.C. region, but strong winds up to 40 mph, icy roads and power outages remain possible as sunshine returns Tuesday.

A winter storm has left behind a fine coating of snow and slush across the D.C. region; strong winds up to 40 mph, slick roads and power outages all remain possibilities Monday.

Sunday’s snowstorm brought 2 to 6 inches of snow across most of the region. The steady snowfall has ended, but wind chills will remain below freezing all day.

High temperatures will reach around 40.

“We didn’t get the big totals that we expected across the area, but the snow is done,” said WTOP meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Even though the warmer air will help melt the leftover snow, the impacts of the storm continue.

“What’s not over is the winds. Gusty winds of up to 35 to 40 mph throughout the day and into Tuesday morning,” Ricketts said.

A refreeze is possible in the evening with temperatures falling into the 20s, which could lead to slippery roads and sidewalks.

Expect sunshine Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s to near 40. The wind will settle down by midmorning and into the afternoon. Until then, the D.C. region will be dealing with gusts of 35 to 40 mph out of the northwest.

These winds can lead to additional power outages and downed tree branches.

There will be quick-moving storm systems coming in on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will feature a slight chance of a passing shower, while Thursday features a light wintry mix in some spots before changing to rain.

Snow on a car windshield after Sunday snowstorm. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein Slush on the road after Sunday’s snowstorm. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein) WTOP/Neal Augenstein A car runs off the road and into stop sign during a snowstorm in the D.C. region on Feb. 23, 2026. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A tree falls down during a snowstorm in the D.C. region. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Snow blankets a neighborhood in Northwest D.C. on Feb. 23, 2026. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen Cars drive through clear streets in Northwest D.C. after Sunday’s snowstorm. (WTOP/Giang Nguyen) WTOP/Giang Nguyen ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Snow impacts region hard

Maryland has declared a state of emergency, authorizing snow removal protocols and shifting to storm management practices. Emergency protocols are in place for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

According to BGE, over 3,300 people were without power in Maryland on Monday morning. Crews are working to restore power for residents impacted by the outages.

More than 5 inches of snow fell in some parts of Montgomery County, according to measurements by the National Weather Service.

There were around 200 trees either knocked down or on wires, according to the county’s department of transportation. Crews are working with Pepco to deal with the situation.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert observed roads in Montgomery County, reporting that major roads were clear but neighborhoods remained slippery and passable Monday morning. He also found “a few downed tree branches” and a car stuck after hitting a stop sign.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, the snow moved away from the area early Monday morning. About 2 to 3 inches of snow fell in the eastern portion of the county.

Main commuter routes are clear of snow, and crews are busy salting and sanding the remaining roads.

“As you leave your house, be aware that it may take several minutes to clear what fell overnight because the wet snow has now turned to ice,” WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported. “Utilize your car’s heater and defroster to melt the ice, and make sure you clean off the roof of your car too.”

Ocean City prepares for snow blast

Meanwhile, Ocean City, Maryland, is currently under a blizzard warning until Monday night. The snow is stopping, but wind will remain the biggest problem, with forecasts suggesting wind gusts approaching 50 to 60 mph.

“People are staying off the roads and not much is open,” 7News reporter John Gonzalez told WTOP. “It looks ominous.”

In a news release, Ocean City officials said accumulations are expected to be between 8 and 14 inches. The Maryland National Guard has been deployed to the Eastern Shore to assist.

Gov. Wes Moore said the storm could be life-threatening for portions of the state.

FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, refreeze possible. Temperatures in the 20s.

Winds: NW around 10 mph, gusts to 30 mph

TUESDAY: Winds easing after lunch. Sunny. Highs near 40.

Winds: NW 10—20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A few passing showers later in the day. Temperatures in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Cold rain likely, with a brief light mix possible early in the day. Highs near 50.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.