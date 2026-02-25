Employee of senior living facility charged in death of 87-year-old man, attempted murder of Maryland trooper

An employee at a Montgomery County, Maryland, senior living facility is charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 87-year-old man who was found dead in his apartment earlier this month.

A medication technician at the Cogir of Potomac senior living facility is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr., who was found dead in his apartment on Feb. 14, with a gunshot wound to his head.

In addition, Maurquise Emillo James, 22, of Baltimore, is charged with the attempted first-degree murder of a Maryland State Police trooper and other charges stemming from a Tuesday traffic stop.

Discarded paper towels, multiple wigs and bullet casings that linked crime scenes are among the items that led investigators to believe James is behind the murder of a millionaire philanthropist and the shooting of a state trooper.

Maryland State Police said a trooper attempted to pull over James’ Infiniti sedan at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Baltimore. At a stop sign, as the trooper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said James opened his door and fired two shots at the trooper, before taking off.

Police said the trooper didn’t return fire. He was wounded in the shooting and later released from the hospital.

“Investigators from Montgomery County and the Maryland State Police, along with the U.S. Marshals, began actively working together and eventually determined that the cases were definitely connected and the suspect was probably the same in both cases,” said Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada.

About 12 hours after the traffic stop, James was arrested in Montgomery County, where he’s being held without bond awaiting a hearing.

Beyond the charges of murder and attempted murder, James has also been charged with felony assault and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to charging documents, testing showed a bullet casing found at the apartment matched the gun used to fire at the trooper Tuesday.

During a news conference Wednesday, officials said the motive of the killing is unclear.

“Upon speaking with him, he said their relationship was very good, and he would never, he would never have hurt Mr. Fuller,” said Montgomery County police Capt. Sean Gagen.

Nothing appeared to be stolen from the apartment, according to police.

Fuller, a former lawyer, had helped establish a transitional housing facility in Maine for women who are veterans.

James has worked at the senior living facility since October 2025 and gives residents medication as part of his job.

According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, the 22-year-old lives in Baltimore but has been associated with White Marsh and other communities within St. Paul.

What led investigators to James

Montgomery County police were called to the senior living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane at around 7:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day for a reported medical emergency.

That’s when they found Fuller dead inside of the apartment he shared with his roommate, who lives in another bedroom.

James had administered medication to Fuller and his roommate as usual on Feb. 13, according to charging documents.

He reportedly came back to ask the roommate whether the Oxycodone had kicked in, which was described as unusual.

The sound of the shooting didn’t wake Fuller’s partner, according to charging documents.

Surveillance footage

Investigators said James resembles the person seen on surveillance footage released by Montgomery County police Friday.

The person was only captured from behind, so police initially said they couldn’t make out the person’s gender and race.

But employees said James has worn a similar plaid jacket to the one seen in the video while at work, according to charging documents.

The person in the video appeared to have long long, dark hair, and was wearing a mask.

“At the time, we had no idea that that was a wig,” Gagen said. “Some people thought that could have been a part of a disguise.”

Detectives searched two residences where James is believed to have lived, and found multiple wigs as well as a mask.

Investigators believe door was tampered before — and after — the killing

On the surveillance video, the masked person is seen walking up toward the door, which immediately opens.

It’s a side entrance that isn’t often used, even by employees, according to the facility’s director.

Police later found a paper towel that was apparently put there to prop the door open.

A sensor on the door wasn’t working the night of the killing, according to charging documents. Police said James was the last person to set it off, on Jan. 9, before a battery was apparently removed.

That sensor was reset after the homicide.

More than a week after the shooting, another employee contacted police after an incident involving the same door. James had stuck around past the end of his shift, and the door’s sensor set off an alarm early Monday.

James denied setting the sensor off, according to charging documents.

An employee told James they needed to contact a supervisor about what was happening — and he left.

Employees who went to check on the situation said a black napkin was propping the door open and a folded paper towel was nearby. The battery had been reversed so the sensor wasn’t working anymore.

During the news conference, Gagen was asked about the possibility that a second homicide was planned, given the propped door. Earlier this month, Cogir’s message to residents stated, “There is no ongoing threat to residents or staff.”

Gagen said the senior living facility has been cooperating and alerted staff about the investigation. He credited the employee who spoke up about James’ “odd” behavior.

“I truly do feel that we headed something nefarious off,” Gagen said.

A bond review hearing in James’ case is scheduled for Thursday. McCarthy said James will be tried in Montgomery County before being transferred to Baltimore to face the charges associated with the traffic stop.

