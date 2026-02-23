How much wet snow fell across DC region?

Slushy snow that fell overnight has already begun melting off and some parts of the D.C. area saw very little white stuff to begin with.
Snow totals around the region ranged from around 2 to 4 inches.
But certain spots got even less snow than that — only 1 inch fell at Reagan National Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest snowfall in the D.C. area was in Montgomery County. An NWS employee recorded 5.5 inches in Gaithersburg before sunrise Monday.
Here’s a look at snow totals in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. based off reports from the National Weather Service.
DC
- Catholic University, 3.6 inches at 8 a.m., according to NWS employee
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
- Crofton, 2.3 inches at 4:15 a.m., according to NWS employee
- BWI Marshall Airport, 1.9 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer
Baltimore County
- White Marsh, 3.5 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter
Calvert County
- Prince Frederick, 6 inches at noon, according to department of highways
Carroll County
- Watersville, 6.8 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter
Charles County
- La Plata, 4.1 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter
Frederick County
- Mount Airy, 6.8 inches, at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter
- Bloomfield, 4.5 inches at 9:30 a.m., according to NWS employee
- Adamstown, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee
Howard County
- Columbia, 3 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee
- Elkridge, 1.5 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee
Montgomery County
- Damascus, 6.2 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter
- Gaithersburg, 5.5 inches at 5:15 a.m., according to NWS employee
Prince George’s County
- Bowie, 2.5 inches at 8:10 a.m., according to NWS employee
Virginia
Arlington County
- Falls Church, 3.5 inches at 5 a.m., according to NWS employee
- Reagan National Airport, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer
City of Alexandria
- Alexandria, 2.3 inches at 5:30 a.m., according to trained spotter
Fairfax County
- Reston, 4.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to NWS employee
- Herndon, 3.3 inches at 8 a.m., according to NWS employee
Loudoun County
- Ashburn, 2.8 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to NWS employee
- Dulles International Airport, 2 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer
Prince William County
- Manassas Park, 1.4 inches at 5:45 a.m., according to trained spotter
Stafford County
- Holly Corner, 1.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter
