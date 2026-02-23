How much wet snow fell across DC region?

There's a big variety of snow totals throughout Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

A car runs off the road and into stop sign during a snowstorm in the D.C. region on Feb. 23, 2026. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) A car runs off the road and into stop sign during a snowstorm in the D.C. region on Feb. 23, 2026. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) Slushy snow that fell overnight has already begun melting off and some parts of the D.C. area saw very little white stuff to begin with.

Snow totals around the region ranged from around 2 to 4 inches.

But certain spots got even less snow than that — only 1 inch fell at Reagan National Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest snowfall in the D.C. area was in Montgomery County. An NWS employee recorded 5.5 inches in Gaithersburg before sunrise Monday.

Here’s a look at snow totals in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. based off reports from the National Weather Service.

DC

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Crofton, 2.3 inches at 4:15 a.m., according to NWS employee

BWI Marshall Airport, 1.9 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer

Baltimore County

White Marsh, 3.5 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter

Calvert County

Prince Frederick, 6 inches at noon, according to department of highways

Carroll County

Watersville, 6.8 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter

Charles County

La Plata, 4.1 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter

Frederick County

Mount Airy, 6.8 inches, at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter

Bloomfield, 4.5 inches at 9:30 a.m., according to NWS employee

Adamstown, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee

Howard County

Columbia, 3 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee

Elkridge, 1.5 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee

Montgomery County

Damascus, 6.2 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter

Gaithersburg, 5.5 inches at 5:15 a.m., according to NWS employee

Prince George’s County

Bowie, 2.5 inches at 8:10 a.m., according to NWS employee

Virginia

Arlington County

Falls Church, 3.5 inches at 5 a.m., according to NWS employee

Reagan National Airport, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer

City of Alexandria

Alexandria, 2.3 inches at 5:30 a.m., according to trained spotter

Fairfax County

Reston, 4.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to NWS employee

Herndon, 3.3 inches at 8 a.m., according to NWS employee

Loudoun County

Ashburn, 2.8 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to NWS employee

Dulles International Airport, 2 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer

Prince William County

Manassas Park, 1.4 inches at 5:45 a.m., according to trained spotter

Stafford County

Holly Corner, 1.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.