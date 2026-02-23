Live Radio
How much wet snow fell across DC region?

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

February 23, 2026, 5:16 PM

A car runs off the road and into stop sign during a snowstorm in the D.C. region on Feb. 23, 2026. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Slushy snow that fell overnight has already begun melting off and some parts of the D.C. area saw very little white stuff to begin with.

Snow totals around the region ranged from around 2 to 4 inches.

But certain spots got even less snow than that — only 1 inch fell at Reagan National Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest snowfall in the D.C. area was in Montgomery County. An NWS employee recorded 5.5 inches in Gaithersburg before sunrise Monday.

Here’s a look at snow totals in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. based off reports from the National Weather Service.

DC

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

  • Crofton, 2.3 inches at 4:15 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • BWI Marshall Airport, 1.9 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer
Baltimore County
  • White Marsh, 3.5 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter

Calvert County

  • Prince Frederick, 6 inches at noon, according to department of highways

Carroll County

  • Watersville, 6.8 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter

Charles County

  • La Plata, 4.1 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter

Frederick County

  • Mount Airy, 6.8 inches, at 7:30 a.m., according to trained spotter
  • Bloomfield, 4.5 inches at 9:30 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • Adamstown, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee

Howard County

  • Columbia, 3 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • Elkridge, 1.5 inches at 7 a.m., according to NWS employee

Montgomery County

  • Damascus, 6.2 inches at 7:15 a.m., according to trained spotter
  • Gaithersburg, 5.5 inches at 5:15 a.m., according to NWS employee

Prince George’s County

  • Bowie, 2.5 inches at 8:10 a.m., according to NWS employee

Virginia

Arlington County

  • Falls Church, 3.5 inches at 5 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • Reagan National Airport, 1 inch at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer

City of Alexandria

  • Alexandria, 2.3 inches at 5:30 a.m., according to trained spotter

Fairfax County

  • Reston, 4.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • Herndon, 3.3 inches at 8 a.m., according to NWS employee

Loudoun County

  • Ashburn, 2.8 inches at 7:30 a.m., according to NWS employee
  • Dulles International Airport, 2 inches at 7 a.m., according to official NWS observer

Prince William County

  • Manassas Park, 1.4 inches at 5:45 a.m., according to trained spotter

Stafford County

  • Holly Corner, 1.5 inches at 6 a.m., according to trained spotter

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

