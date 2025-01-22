DC area under cold alert as polar vortex stings region

The D.C. area continues to face frigid temperatures this week as a cold spell stretches over the region and most of the southern East Coast.

Here’s what you need to know.

Overnight temperatures will be in the teens. Highs topped out in the upper teens to low 20s on Wednesday.

“Arctic high pressure will maintain control leading to well below normal temperatures and very cold wind chills through Thursday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate late this week as high pressure begins to lift away. A system may approach the region late in the weekend,” the National Weather Service said in their forecast.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Maryland that are far west of D.C. until 11 a.m. on Thursday as wind chills below zero are expected.

An earlier advisory for the D.C. region expired Wednesday morning.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but no precipitation is forecast.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson described the wind chill temperatures expected for Wednesday morning as “dangerously low.”

“Make sure you, the kids at the bus stop, are bundled up,” Johnson said.

Thursday will show the first turn in the weather rounding out the work week with temperatures rising into the mid-30s and partly sunny.

While Thursday temperatures will finally get above freezing, 7News Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said “it will still be colder than average.” He noted the average for this time of year is normally around 45 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures nearing 40 degrees. However, the day will kick off with morning temperatures in the teens before a slight warming gets readings to the mid-30s. Winds will diminish early as high pressure settles over the region.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING: COLD ALERT Mainly clear. Very cold

Temps: 12-19

Winds: Northwest 5 mph WEDNESDAY NIGHT: COLD ALERT

Partly cloudy

Lows: 6-15

Winds: Light THURSDAY: COLD ALERT UNTIL 10 A.M.

Partly cloudy

Highs: 32-37

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph



FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 33-39

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

