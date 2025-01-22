Winter storm spreads across the Deep South, creating icy danger and snowy fun

A major winter storm that slammed Texas and blanketed the northern Gulf Coast with record-breaking snow moved east Wednesday, spreading heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and eastern Carolinas.

Wintery Blasts Weather Access to the Ravenel Bridge on U.S. Highway 17 is blocked after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Wintery Blasts Weather An employee with Elite Towing who goes by the name of "Grasshopper Junior" shovels out a car stuck on I-526 after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Wintery Blasts Weather A City of Charleston snowplow clears Broad Street after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather Remnants of melting snow remain on the beach the day after an icy winter storm blanketed the island with a coat of the wintery mix on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Galveston, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Blasts Weather An unidentified woman who said she spent 2 nights in Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is shown Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Houston. Both Houston airports reopened Wednesday after being closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP Wintery Blasts Weather In this image taken from video, Terry Fraser of Cape Cod, Mass., uses a discount card to scrape snow and ice off her rental SUV on Sept. 22, 2025 in Brunswick, Ga., where nobody owns ice scrapers. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) AP Photo/Russ Bynum APTOPIX Wintery Blasts Weather Citadel cadets engage in a snowball fight during a very rare snow day to their campus on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2025 in Charleston, S.C. (Ed Wray/The Citadel via AP) Ed Wray/The Citadel via AP Wintery Blasts Weather Dylan Gilbert, with the City of Charleston, removes snow in front of City Hall after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather Snow covers Lighthouse Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Ocracoke, N.C. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP) Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP Wintery Blasts Weather Ice clings to the sculptures in the historic fountain at Forsyth Park after a rare snow storm, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton Winter Blasts Weather Thor Khalji rests in Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Houston. He said his morning flight was delayed until this afternoon. Both Houston airports reopened Wednesday after being closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP Wintery Blasts Weather Second Street in Long Beach, Miss. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 the day after a record snowstorm hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP) Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP Winter Blasts Weather A car drives across the H.L. Hunley bridge after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on the Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather A child throws a snowball at his father in Hampton Park after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather New Jersey is seen behind ice floating on the Hudson River in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP Photo/Seth Wenig Winter Blasts Weather People are shown waiting in line at the Delta ticket counter in Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Houston. Both Houston airports reopened Wednesday after being closed on Tuesday due to the winter storm. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Blasts Weather A street sign is covered in ice after a winter storm passed by Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather Alex Spiotta, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., uses a boogie board to sled across the beach after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on the Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather A man walks down Bourbon Street during a very rare snowstorm in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather People walk on Bourbon Street during a very rare snowstorm in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather Johnathan Duval, visiting from Jacksonville, Fla., takes in the snow during a very rare snowstorm in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather Gumbo Carlin, off New Orleans, takes a photo of his wife Tezrah Carlin in front of Jackson Square during a very rare snowstorm in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather A vehicle travels along a snow-covered Granby Street in the Riverview Village area of Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Kendall Warner / The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Kendall Warner / The Virginian-Pilot via AP Winter Blasts Weather A beach walker heads to the ocean after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on the Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather Lina Rojas prepares her dachshund Petunia with a warm vest and gloves for her first walk in snow, in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne) AP Photo/Kate Payne Winter Blasts Weather A snowplow clears the street of snow in Avon, N.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Joy Crist/Island Free Press via AP) Joy Crist/Island Free Press via AP Winter Blasts Weather This photo provided by Michael Grimes of 409 Dronegraphy shows snow over Galveston Tx on the morning of Jan. 21, 2025. (Michael Grimes/409 Dronegraphy via AP) Michael Grimes/409 Dronegraphy via AP Winter Blasts Weather Stacy Centanni refreshes her Mardi Gras festooned snowman as it melts, the day after a record-setting snowstorm in River Ridge, La., a suburb of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather An ice covered fountain sits in front of a Mardi Gras festooned skeleton the day after a rare and record setting snowstorm in River Ridge, La., a suburb of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather The entrance to the Hwy 146 Seabrook Kemah bridge over Clear Lake is closed Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 following severe winter storms Tuesday. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP) Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP Winter Blasts Weather Snowplows clear snow from Jefferson Highway the day after a rare and record setting snowstorm in River Ridge, La., a suburb of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert CORRECTION Winter Blasts Weather CORRECTS CITY TO HARAHAN NOT HARHAN People walk from the snow covered Mississippi River levee the day after a rare and record setting snowstorm in Harhan, La., a suburb of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP Photo/Gerald Herbert Winter Blasts Weather People take advantage of the snow on the H.L. Hunley bridge after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on the Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith Winter Blasts Weather A man and his dog enjoy the beach after a winter storm dropped ice and snow Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, on the Isle of Palms, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) AP Photo/Mic Smith ( 1 /34) Share This Gallery: Share This:

A major storm spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across the southern United States on Wednesday, breaking snow records and treating the region to unaccustomed perils and wintertime joy.

From Texas through the Deep South, down into Florida and to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, snow and sleet made for accumulating ice in major cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Florida. In Alabama, the weight of the snow collapsed the dome of the Mobile Civic Center, which was being demolished to make way for a new entertainment facility.

At least eight deaths were attributed to the storm as dangerous below-freezing temperatures with even colder wind chills settled in. Arctic air also plunged much of the Midwest and the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze, grounding hundreds of flights. Government offices remained closed, as were classrooms for more than a million students more accustomed to hurricane dismissals than snow days.

New Englanders know what to do in weather like this: Terry Fraser of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, didn’t have her trusty windshield scraper while visiting her new granddaughter in Brunswick, Georgia, so she used a plastic store discount card to remove the snow and ice from her rental SUV in a frozen hotel parking lot.

“This is what we do up north when you don’t have a scraper,” Fraser said. “Hey, it works.”

In Tallahassee, Florida, the Holmes family set their alarms early on Wednesday and found a snow-covered slope before it melted away. Nine-year-old Layla and 12-year-old Rawley used what they had: a boogie board and a skimboard.

“Gotta get creative in Florida!” mom Alicia Holmes said.

Anchorage wants its snow back

The record 10-inch (25-centimeter) snowfall in New Orleans was more than double what Anchorage, Alaska, has received since the beginning of December, the National Weather Service said.

“We’d like our snow back,” the weather service office in Anchorage joked in a post on X. “Or at least some King Cake in return.”

It also was warmer Wednesday morning in Anchorage than in New Orleans, Atlanta, Jacksonville or Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the weather service.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are forecast to persist through southern areas Thursday morning with widespread frost continuing in some places through the weekend, the weather service said. High temperatures are expected to rebound well above freezing Thursday in places like New Orleans, and by Friday in Tallahassee and the coastal Carolinas.

Even the interstate closes

The snow and ice also closed highways — including many miles of the nation’s southernmost interstate, I-10. Especially prone to freezing were the elevated roads and bridges that run over Louisiana’s bayous.

“Louisiana, if you can, just hang in there,” Gov. Jeff Landry said, warning that Tuesday’s “magical” snow day would turn dangerous Wednesday as conditions worsened.

In Charleston, South Carolina, it took crews nearly 16 hours to reopen travel in one direction along the massive 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) Ravenel Bridge that carries about 100,000 vehicles a day.

The icy conditions plagued drivers in Georgia, where troopers responded to more than 1,000 calls for help.

Who needs a beach when there’s snow

Some people took advantage of the Ravenel bridge’s steep overpasses, turning them into impromptu sled runs. On the Outer Banks, children sledded down snow-covered sand dunes near where the Wright Brothers first took flight, while adults tried to navigate waist-high snow drifts that had piled up on the Kitty Hawk Pier. A ferry system suspended service between the barrier islands.

“It’s maybe once every 10 years that we get a good one like this,” said Ryan Thibodeau, 38, co-owner of Carolina Designs Realty, a vacation rental company.

The storm that prompted the first ever blizzard warnings for some places along the Texas and Louisiana coast also covered the white-sand beaches of normally balmy Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Pensacola Beach, Florida. Snow covering South Carolina sand from Hilton Head Island to the giant Ferris wheel in Myrtle Beach created more opportunities to turn surf gear into sleds.

“It didn’t have the speed of a toboggan,” Alex Spiotta said as his family glided on a boogie board in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. “But in the South, you have to use what you have.”

Other sledding tools included a laundry basket in Montgomery, Alabama; a pool tube in Houston; and kayaks, cardboard boxes and inflatable alligators on the snow-covered Mississippi River levees in Louisiana. A car pulled a skier down a street in Pensacola, Florida. In Metairie, Louisiana, several nuns enjoyed throwing powdery snow at a priest.

Flight cancellations, fatalities and sports postponements

Nearly 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled and 2,300 more were delayed by midday Wednesday, according to online tracker FlightAware.com.

Record demands for electricity to stay warm were met by the Tennessee Valley Authority, which provides power to more than 10 million customers in seven states, and PJM Interconnection, which operates the 13-state mid-Atlantic grid. But more than 100,000 customers were without power across the region Wednesday morning, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

The Texas Department of Safety said five people died early Tuesday when a tractor-trailer collided with other vehicles on an icy road southwest of San Antonio. Two people died in the cold in Austin, Texas, which said emergency crews responded to more than a dozen “cold exposure” calls. In Georgia, authorities said one person died from hypothermia.

The storm also prompted several sports-related postponements.

And yet, the planet is getting warmer

In Southern California, where blazes have killed at least 28 people and burned thousands of homes, Santa Ana winds and dry conditions worsened by climate change remained a concern.

Even as the United States, which is about 2% of the Earth’s surface, shivers through abnormally cold temperatures, the world as a whole is breaking heat records. So far, 2025 has had the hottest first 20 days of a year on record, according to Europe’s Copernicus climate service, breaking last year’s record, according to data going back to 1940.

So far this year, U.S. weather has set or tied 697 daily records for coldest temperature, not much more than the 629 daily records reported so far this year for warmest temperatures for the date. In the past 365 days, U.S. weather stations have recorded five times as many heat records than cold, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Scientists say they seem to be seeing more frequent cold air outbreaks — but not cooler weather in general — and theorize that a warming Arctic is altering the jet stream and polar vortex to allow cold air to escape and plunge further south.

Payne reported from Tallahassee, Florida, and Bynum from Brunswick, Georgia. Associated Press journalists across the U.S. contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.