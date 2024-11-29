Black Friday in the DC area looks chilly for holiday shoppers

Thanksgiving Day is over and Black Friday is here, bringing holiday shoppers in the D.C. area a taste of January before winter gets underway. Here's what you need to know.

A cold front moving through the D.C. area overnight is bringing cold winds from the northwest across the region, as the holiday season gets underway this weekend, according to 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.

“Get the winter gear ready to go! It is going to get progressively colder through Friday and the weekend,” Johnson said.

She expects clearing skies and dropping temperatures early Friday to bring neighborhoods to temps that are at or below freezing — the area’s coldest temperatures since January.

Skies will slowly clear east of the mountains this afternoon & evening with increasing northwest winds gusting 25-35 mph. Snow showers continue over the mountains with light accumulations overnight. More: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/9ayZr1GcKK — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 28, 2024

“High temperature on Friday 45 to 50 but with any wind … it’s going to make it feel that much colder. Right now we’ve got your wind chills Friday, 32 to 40 degrees. So, bundle up you shoppers,” Johnson said.

The National Weather Service said it expects this same front to bring snow showers to some of our far reaching mountains west of the region over Friday and Saturday, with conditions dry elsewhere.

“The coldest air mass of the season thus far brings well below average temperatures to the area for this weekend,” the agency said.

Current weather:

Forecast:

BEFORE DAYBREAK FRIDAY: Turning clear and cold

Lows: 29-33

Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Skies will clear but with a stiff breeze, temperatures will only fall into the 30s. Cinch that robe extra tight before you head out to get the paper off the driveway in the morning.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold

Highs: 45-50, feels-like temps 32-40 degrees

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts to 25 mph

Bundle up for Black Friday shopping! Gusty winds from the northwest will make for a chilly day.

THIS WEEKEND: The coldest air of the season arrives! Expect a hard freeze both mornings (the first time for the city) and brisk afternoon highs only around 40 degrees. Brisk breezes will make it feel like the 20s and 30s — so bundle up as you head out to shop or look for the perfect tree.

