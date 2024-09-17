Rumbles of thunder, 25 mph winds, isolated downpours could soak DC area Tuesday

Rain could be heavy at times Tuesday evening as remnants of a tropical system spinning over the Carolinas deliver humid and breezy conditions to the D.C. area.

Rain showers could make for slick, wet roads Tuesday evening as remnants of a tropical system spinning over the Carolinas deliver humid and breezy conditions to the D.C. area.

Any heavy rain showers on Tuesday are not expected to be widespread.

“A good steady to heavy rain is possible at times and some rumbles of thunder could happen overnight as well,” said 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

That heavy rain could cause some isolated flooding late Wednesday night, particularly in areas along and south of Interstate 66 and Highway 50, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph on Tuesday evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The wet weather is expected to stick around the D.C. region for a couple of days.

Drivers should build some extra time into their Wednesday morning commute with patchy fog and steady rain forecast. 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said rain may be heavy at times during the morning hours.

The weather is expected to clear up by Wednesday afternoon, Evans said.

The remnants of the tropical system should drastically weaken by Thursday, but showers remain in the forecast, especially for the first half of the day. Skies will brighten by the afternoon, with decreasing chances of rain, van de Graaff said.

But van de Graaff said the D.C. area can expect dry and seasonable conditions Friday. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

7News First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING:

Cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers

Temps: 70-75

Winds: Northeast 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Rain likely. Moderate at times

Lows: 65-70

Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, some moderate AM rush. Easing by PM rush

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

THURSDAY:

AM clouds. Some PM sun. Chance of rain

Highs: 74-78

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 79-84

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

