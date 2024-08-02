Stay indoors: Another blazing, humid day with excessive heat warning in DC region

It'll be another extremely humid day in the D.C. region Friday as feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits. Here's what you need to know.

You may want to consider staying indoors because it’ll be another stifling day in the D.C. region Friday as feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits. Here’s what you need to know.

Just like Thursday, there will be a heat advisory in effect from noon until 8 p.m. across the entire listening area as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index between 100 and 108 degrees.

Some parts of the D.C. area will have even more dramatic temperature hikes at the same time under an excessive heat warning, with the heat index possibly reaching 110 degrees in the District, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria in Virginia.

Later in the afternoon and evening, there could be some scattered thunderstorms, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

“That could lead to some pop-up thunderstorms that could pack a punch. We’re under a level one risk out of five,” van de Graaff said. “We’re talking damaging winds, some heavy downpours, and the potential for some frequent lightning.”

The weekend will be a little better, but Saturday will have feels-like temperatures in the 100s with highs in the low to mid-90s. Van de Graaff says the weekend forecast includes scattered storms for your Saturday afternoon as well. Sunday will have highs around 90 degrees.

This latest heat wave comes after the D.C. area had its fourth hottest July on record and the third hottest since 2011, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans.

The D.C. area has already seen 36 days at or above 90 degrees, almost reaching the annual average of 40.

Heat wave leads to hospitalizations

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reports that in the WTOP listening area the heat wave is leading to a rise in hospital visits.

In Maryland, almost 1,000 people have gone to an emergency room since May for heat-related illnesses, and 14 have died, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

In Virginia, over 2,500 people have gone to the emergency room since May, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State officials are urging people to limit their time outdoors and drink water.

Current weather

Forecast:

FRIDAY: HEAT ADVISORY NOON-8 P.M.

Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms

Highs: 93-98

Feels Like: 100-108

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

Most of the DMV is under a heat advisory, as air temperatures reach the middle to upper 90s, and feels like readings ranging between 100 and 108. Shower and thunderstorms chances are more widespread, with some becoming strong to severe. The greatest risk will be gusty winds, hail and pockets of moderate to very heavy rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy, scattered showers, storms end

Lows: 75-80

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Warm and humid conditions are expected overnight with lingering showers and storms.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms

Highs: 90-95

Feels Like: 100-105

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Saturday will be the hotter weekend day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be over 100 degrees. Rain and storm chances are on the rise during the afternoon and evening and may impact outdoor events. Any storms that develop will have the potential to become severe.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, storm chances

Highs: near 90

Winds: West 5-10 mph

An approaching cold front will trigger additional chances for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index values around 95 degrees. A drop in humidity is expected early next week.

