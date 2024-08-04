Recent rainfall in DC area just a drop in the bucket, but Tropical Storm Debby will help

The recent rainfall and the upcoming pattern with Tropical Storm Debby rain later this week will help with the drought that has plagued the D.C. area.

Many people in the D.C. area were ecstatic to see downpours this past weekend following a very dry summer start but we have more hills to climb to eradicate our drought.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport topped the list with an excess of 3 inches of rain this weekend. Pockets from D.C. to the Allegheny Highlands got the short end of the stick with a half-inch of rain or less. While the grass in spots will green up, keep in mind this drought is far from finished.

This is Washington’s 39th driest summer (so far) with just over 6 inches of rain. The District to the Blue Ridge needs 3 inches of rain to get removed from the drought. It’s a much different story from the Shenandoah Valley to the Allegheny Foothills where rainfall deficits of 4 to 6 inches. It means that at least one hurricane will have to track in a sweet spot to help this area fully recover.

Speaking of hurricanes and tropical systems, Tropical Storm Debby is on the way and will finally produce widespread and beneficial rain. There’s no doubt that the Carolinas will be inundated with flooding as Debby slides toward the Southeast Atlantic coast this week. Its Western flank will bring the D.C. region beneficial rain late this week into the weekend.

Will Debby’s rain be enough to completely eradicate the drought?

Most likely at least the southern suburbs will be drought-free when the Drought Monitor updates on Thursday, Aug. 15.

West of the Blue Ridge is in an extreme drought, perhaps tipping the scale at a level 4 (exceptional) drought when the Drought Monitor updates later this week thanks to the ongoing lack of rain and hot weather. Debby will help, but rain amounts will be lower west of the Blue Ridge, so this zone of real estate will have to wait a bit longer.

Rivers, creeks and streams are running well below average and farmers are reporting significant crop loss, in some cases, a total loss, from this summer’s drought west of Washington. The soil has completely dried out to several inches below the ground west of Washington. A steady light to moderate rain will help the most as downpours will only run right off into the nearby creeks, streams and rivers.

