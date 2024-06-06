A warning about storm chaser scams after Montgomery Co. severe weather

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents are being warned to watch out for storm chase scammers after a severe storm tore through neighborhoods Wednesday, downing trees and power lines.

The county’s Office of Consumer Protection said residents should be cautious when hiring a contractor for storm damage repairs, and to always verify a contractor’s credentials before paying in full upfront.

Storm chaser scammers, or “woodchucks” as they are sometimes called, are unlicensed and may be unskilled. They often target vulnerable people with offers of quick home repairs or tree trimming services at high costs, and instead do little to no work at all.

For tree removal or service, verify that the contractor is a licensed tree expert with the Maryland Department of Resources, the Consumer Protection Office said.

Before having home improvement work done, the office suggests getting three estimates and checking online reviews. Maryland law also requires a written contract and a separate manufacturer’s warranty. It’s also against state law to pay more than a third of the contract amount as a deposit.

Last spring, Fairfax County police posted a warning on Nextdoor about reports of “woodchucks” going door to door looking to con money out of residents.

You can check if a contractor is licensed with the Maryland Home Improvement Commission by calling 410-230-6309 or on online.

