‘I was kind of terrified’: Gaithersburg resident describes harrowing moments when tornado hit

Residents in the Deer Park neighborhood of Gaithersburg, Maryland, are left to pick up the pieces after a tornado ripped through the area Wednesday night, toppling trees onto homes and leaving at least five people injured.

The twister hit Gaithersburg around 7:35 p.m. and left a trail of debris, structural damage and power outages in its wake.

On Holly Drive in Deer Park, trees slammed into multiple homes, including Jorge Majano’s.

“I heard the hard rain. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty rough.’ And then once I hear everything flying around, and then I hear stuff banging on my window, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then a tree hit my roof, and then I hear a loud pop, a big thud, like boom!”

Majano said that boom was the sound of another tree hitting the front of his house.

“I was kind of terrified, because I was like, ‘What do I do now? Do I die?'” Majano said. “I stayed inside and then the firefighters knocked in and they told me to get out right away, and I did.”

Majano was uninjured, but just blocks away, on Dogwood Drive near Tulip Drive, the occupants of another home weren’t as lucky.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to that location around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a downed tree that caused a building collapse, trapping five people in the home, according to Assistant Chief David Pazos.

“An enormous hardwood tree, I mean the root ball on this has got to be over eight, nine feet tall. And this tree collapsed on the house during the height of the storm,” WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene of the home in the 400 block of Dogwood Drive.

All five were successfully removed from the home and taken to a hospital, Pazos said. Four were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening and the other occupant had more serious, “traumatic” injuries, according to Pazos.

It took crews about 20 minutes to work around “pretty significant damage” and rescue the occupants of the home, fire department spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

“They were trapped under a lot of debris and a large tree on top of them,” he said.

Firefighters also assisted people out of homes on nearby Rolling Road. Power was knocked out in the area and the destruction extended beyond houses.

“There is a lot of damage in this part of Gaithersburg, specifically on the east side of town. A number of streets are impassable. It took a while just to get over here — twisted wires, large trees down and, again, some structural damage,” WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported from the scene.

