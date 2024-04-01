More rain, thunder in store Monday as April showers soak DC’s workweek

A second round of rain is expected in the D.C.-area Monday as April showers promise a soggy workweek. Here's what you need to know.

After a rainy morning for D.C.-area commuters, more wet weather is expected to come through Monday night, this time bringing the possibility of thunder.

Morning rain tapered off by the afternoon, just in time for the National’s home opener.

Another wave of rain moves in after 8 p.m., so have the rain gear for your Monday night plans. Part of the D.C. area are likely to see a few rumbles of thunder possible.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said commuters driving into D.C. from Maryland should prepare for heavier rain than Virginia commuters will need to. Wet conditions are expected to last through the early afternoon hours, while the evening drive should be calm and dry.

Temperatures will be seasonal for the start of April, with highs around 60, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

The bigger storm threat will appear on Tuesday but it’s also more up in the air — literally.

“If, and a big emphasis on IF, the stalled front nearby lifts to the north and ushers in warmer air ahead of the next disturbance … it’s possible we could see some thunderstorms which could be strong to severe,” Peña told WTOP.

Rain continues Tuesday as more moisture and lift from an approaching storm system will increase the chances for storms, some possibly strong. Any strong to severe storms would likely happen in the late afternoon and evening hours.

The severe weather risk will depend on the placement of the warm front in the D.C. area. At this point, hail is the biggest severe weather concern, according to Whelan.

She said more rain is in Wednesday’s forecast, as a cold front approaches. Soils will be saturated and it won’t take much additional rain to cause some flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has the D.C. area under the Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather.

Whelan said it won’t feel like spring on Thursday, with a colder and blustery air mass moving in. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average, in the low 50s. Factor in gusty northwest winds, and it will feel even colder.

Forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Winds: East 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Areas of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

Winds: East 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

Winds: North 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, blustery. High in the 50s.

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, gusts 30 mph

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

