Incoming winter storm prompts GW Parkway closure, cancellation of school activities

Following a chilly week, the D.C. area can expect to see an accumulation of more snowflakes to add to the inches it's already seen during this season.

Following a chilly week, the D.C. area can expect a bit more snow — and wind.

Here’s what you need to know.

The George Washington Memorial Parkway North is closed from Interstate 495 to Spout Run until further notice in anticipation of severe winter weather, the National Park Service said.

A winter weather alert is in effect for Saturday, as “a general 1-3 inches of snow could fall by the time you wake up tomorrow morning,” according to 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for most of the D.C. area.

❄️Accumulating snowfall will begin to fall in the mountains over the next couple of hours before moving further east. Winter weather headlines remain in effect for most of the area through early Saturday morning. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvEShgSf for the latest forecast. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cV0aQkpWJz — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 17, 2024

“As you head higher in elevation, out deeper into Loudoun County, upper Montgomery County, westward into West Virginia … they could get upwards of five inches of snow, believe it or not,” van de Graaff said.

Don’t change your Friday night plans, though, as flurries will start very late in the evening and only come down overnight.

“Go about your day like normal, have your evening plans as normal. Late, late tonight after midnight into early tomorrow morning that snow comes down,” van de Graaff said. “Sleep in, have an extra cup of coffee. Go play in the snow with your kids in the morning and then by afternoon, it all melts away.”

Plan for a blustery Saturday with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph. High temperatures will be below average, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s and wind chills will remain below freezing all day, van de Graaff added.

As for Sunday, early morning temperatures will start off very cold, with temperatures peaking in the 20s.

“High temperatures Sunday afternoon will climb back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a strong southwesterly breeze,” van de Graaff said. “Wind chills will near 40 degrees, so it will still be plenty cold, but at least the higher sun angle should make it feel a little better in the sunshine.”

The Presidents Day holiday on Monday is expected to be sunny and milder with highs in the low 50s, according to van de Graaff.

How road crews are prepping

Snowy weather isn’t all fun and games. It also means D.C.-area roads need to be treated.

Shantee Felix, with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, told WTOP that crews are on top of it.

“We pretreated — that’s an application of salt brine on the road. So, you’ve probably seen those wiggly lines on the roadway. And that means we’ve applied our solution and that keeps the roads from getting slippery when the snow falls,” Felix said.

She said crews will be out Friday night.

“We’ll get into emergency operations mode in a couple of hours,” she said, adding that since the wintry weather is expected overnight, having fewer people on the roads should make things a little easier.

Forecast:

FRIDAY EVENING: Dry early for the metro, snow develops from west to east

Temperatures: 30s

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

Although wintry weather will be approaching, the metro area is expected to remain dry and chilly for most of the early evening. The mountains will see the first snowflakes as the next weather maker advances from the west. Rain and mix ahead of snow in the District is possible as temperatures fall. If you have any plans that keep you out past midnight, please be aware that road conditions may deteriorate rapidly, and it is possible for ride-share prices to increase significantly.

FRIDAY NIGHT: WINTER ALERT

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 11 p.m.-7 a.m.: D.C., Fairfax, Prince George’s, points south and east

WINTER STORM WARNING 11 p.m.-5 a.m.: Montgomery and Loudoun, points north and west

Snow Totals: 2-4″ D.C. metro, 4-6″+ northwest of the Beltway

Lows: 30s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas inside and south and east of the Capital Beltway until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. In addition, a winter storm warning has been posted along the I-81 corridor along with Montgomery and Loudoun counties. By midnight, snow will cover the entire DMV area. The amount of snow will vary depending on the location, with a forecast of 2 to 4 inches for the metro area and 4 inches or more for areas under the warning. At times, snowfall rates may become moderate to heavy at a rate of 1 to 2″ per hour. Untreated roadways will become snow-covered and slippery.

SATURDAY: Snow ending by 7 a.m., turning mostly sunny, blustery

Highs: Near 40

Wind Chills: Near 30

Winds: Northwest 10-20, gusts to 30 mph

Any remaining snow showers will quickly come to an end before 7 a.m. As the skies clear up and the sun shines, winds will increase, making way for feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There may be gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour, while the actual air temperatures approach 40 degrees.

REMAINDER OF PRESIDENTS DAY WEEKEND:

Sunday morning will start off very cold with temperatures in the teens and 20s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will climb back into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a strong southwesterly breeze. Wind chills will near 40 degrees, so it will still be plenty cold, but at least the higher sun angle should make it feel a little better in the sunshine. Presidents Day Monday is trending sunny and milder with highs in the low 50s. Above average temperatures are expected into next week.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

