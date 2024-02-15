What’s open, closed in the DC area on Presidents Day 2024

Cancellations and schedule changes throughout the WTOP listening area are likely — so, check out what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2024.

Presidents Day celebrates America’s former leaders — George Washington and Abraham Lincoln chief among them.

This year, it’s on Feb. 19, which is also a day off for many of us in the D.C. area.

Banks

Almost all of the major banks will be closed. TD Bank will open on that day, stating “we’re open when most banks are closed.”

Department of Motor Vehicles

Just like last year, the DMV locations in D.C. will close on both Saturday and Monday.

Virginia’s DMV locations and Maryland’s motor vehicle administration offices will also be closed.

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service announced that mail-delivering services will be paused and post office locations will be closed.

On the other hand, FedEx and UPS will be open to do their delivering and shipping, but FedEx’s express and group economy options will go on a modified service schedule.

Metro

MetroAccess will run on a normal schedule, WMATA said.

Metrobus will run on its Saturday schedule for all of its routes. Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and check their routes on WMATA’s timetable.

Metrorail will run its services Monday from 5 a.m. to midnight. WMATA said Blue and Silver Line trains will run every 12 minutes during the day (including every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.); Orange Line trains will run every 10 minutes during the day (including every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.); and Green and Yellow Lines every eight minutes. Red Line trains will run on a single track between Friendship Heights and Van Ness and every 18 minutes between Glenmont and Shady Grove.

Here is Metro’s detailed weekend schedule.

Parking

In the District, you can park your car for free this Presidents Day, just like on other observed holidays.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, you don’t have to pay for parking in garages, lots and at curbside meters.

In Virginia, Arlington County and Alexandria allows drivers to park for free.

Public schools

All D.C.-area public schools will be closed Monday, which means that students and teachers will get the day off.

Service changes

DC

In the District, a library in each ward will be open this Presidents Day. Because of the holiday, trash collection will be slide to the next day for the rest of the week.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: County offices are closed, but there still will be trash collections.

County offices are closed, but there still will be trash collections. Charles County: Government offices are closed as well as the county’s animal care center, community centers and senior centers. But the indoor pools in Lackey and North Point High School as well as the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center will open from noon to 5 p.m. The county said the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will open from 2:30 to 9 p.m., but only for recreation activities.

Government offices are closed as well as the county’s animal care center, community centers and senior centers. But the indoor pools in Lackey and North Point High School as well as the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center will open from noon to 5 p.m. The county said the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will open from 2:30 to 9 p.m., but only for recreation activities. Howard County: Government offices, courts and animal shelters are closed, but there still will be trash collection services. Also, parks will open.

Government offices, courts and animal shelters are closed, but there still will be trash collection services. Also, parks will open. Montgomery County: Libraries and county offices are closed. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries and county offices are closed. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prince George’s County: County government offices are closed. There will be trash collection without bulk pickups.

Virginia

Alexandria City: The city will host its yearly George Washington Parade, meaning that they’re will parking and road closures.

The city will host its yearly George Washington Parade, meaning that they’re will parking and road closures. Arlington County: Government offices will run on modified schedules and there will be regular trash collection.

Government offices will run on modified schedules and there will be regular trash collection. Loudoun County: Government offices are closed to observe the holiday.

Government offices are closed to observe the holiday. Fairfax County: Government offices are closed.

Government offices are closed. Prince William County: The Judicial Center is closed for the holiday.

Traffic and Transit

Maryland’s MARC Train will operate on their R schedule for all three lines. The Virginia Railway Express won’t be running its services on Monday.

The Ride On buses in Montgomery County will run on a holiday schedule. Here’s the county’s Flash Orange Route holiday schedule.

TheBus in Prince George’s County will be running on a regular weekday schedule.

DASH buses in Alexandria will run on a Saturday schedule.

The ART buses on routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 in Arlington will run on Saturday schedules. However, the STAR Call Center will be closed.

The Fairfax Connector will run on a holiday weekday schedule. Check out which routes will be running. The CUE buses will be running on modified weekday schedule, which means one bus for each route.

In Loudoun County, the commuter bus service and the courthouse shuttle from the Pennington Garage and Lot to the Courthouse won’t be running. But, the local bus service and silver line connection bus service will run on a regular schedule. Also, the paratransit bus service will be running.

OmniRide Express Buses won’t be running on Monday, but buses like OmniRide East-West Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide Metro Express will run on regular service.

