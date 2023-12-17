Strong winds, rain expected for DC area ahead of windy, chilly workweek

After a cloudy, dry Saturday with temperatures right around 50 degrees, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are bracing for a foggy and stormy Sunday, a windy Monday and a chilly Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Sunday's heavy rains continued overnight Sunday, giving way to flooding and a windy Monday.

A Flood Warning is in effect through at least 4 a.m. for portions of Montgomery County, Maryland, and the District. Northern Virginia flood warnings include Culpeper, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun, Arlington and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

is in effect through at least 4 a.m. for portions of Montgomery County, Maryland, and the District. Northern Virginia flood warnings include Culpeper, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun, Arlington and Stafford Counties in Virginia. A Wind Advisory has been issued from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes the District, southern and western Maryland and northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service expected anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain overnight Sunday and winds that could gust up to 30 mph by 10 p.m.

An inch to 1.5 inches of rain had already fallen across the region by 11 p.m., according to WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill, with the heaviest rain expected during the overnight hours along Interstate 95 to the Chesapeake Bay.

“The best chance for flash flood warnings,” he said, “will be between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. along and east of I-95.”

Downpours aren’t expected to lighten up until around 5 a.m. on Monday.

“Flooding of streams, creeks and low lying areas is occurring or imminent,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said. “Do not drive through flooded areas.”

Winds and accompanying rain picked up after 8 p.m. Sunday and brought gusts of up to 30 mph by 10 p.m..

The strongest gusts — 40 to 45 mph — are likely to occur between 8 a.m. and noon Monday.

An approaching Nor’easter

A Wind Advisory for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday is likely to follow the rain, which, Merrill said, is likely to bring some flooding from nearby creeks and rivers. By late Sunday, the WTOP traffic center had already seen reports of a few downed trees making drives harder along some roadways.

“These strong winds combined with saturated soil will trigger a few trees with weak root systems to come down,” Merrill said.

Merril said a few people could be “in the dark by Monday afternoon,” but power outages are not likely to be widespread.

Our news partners in the 7News First Alert Weather Center continued their Flood Alert through Sunday evening and have included a Wind and Cold Weather alert for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

A high impact coastal low will move into the area by this afternoon. Moderate to heavy rain is likely this evening into the overnight. Winds become increasingly gusty tonight into Mon. Out west, the Alleghenies can expect snow, heavy at times, Mon afternoon through Tue morning. pic.twitter.com/QZFZiz5u8Z — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 17, 2023

Merrill said winds should ease by Monday evening and then start up again Tuesday as part of a separate storm system. Peak gusts of 25-35 mph are expected between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

By Tuesday, a Cold Alert is expected, as wind chills in the teens and gusts up to 30 mph as rain exits the region. Tuesday could also bring a few flurries Tuesday, but is unlikely to bring snow accumulation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><em>WTOP’s Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.</em> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mike Stinneford, WTOP Meteorologist

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. A risk of a thunderstorm. Windy.

Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds may gust to over 40 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers, then partial clearing and windy. A morning high in the 50s, with temperatures falling into the 40s in the afternoon. Winds may gust over 45 mph at times until early afternoon.

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning snow shower or flurry, then partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

WTOP’s Will Vitka, Ivy Lyons and Kate Corliss contributed to this report.