Wet weather expected to linger through Sunday as Ophelia storm loses steam

Meteorologists expect that the worst of post-tropical low Ophelia has already washed over the D.C. area, but some weather-related risks will linger through Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts, in effect through Sunday:
- A coastal flood warning is in effect in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for areas close to shore until 8 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood advisory then goes into effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- A coastal flood warning for the shoreline in D.C. is in effect until Sunday at 7 a.m., especially around the time of high tide. A coastal flood advisory then goes into effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- A coastal flood warning is in effect for Arlington County and the city of Alexandria in Virginia through Sunday at 7 a.m. A coastal flood advisory then goes into effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Fairfax, Stafford and parts of Prince William counties in Virginia from Saturday afternoon through Sunday at 5 a.m.
WTOP Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said showers are expected to “wrap up” Sunday afternoon, but be prepared for tough conditions.
From tropical storm, to tropical depression, to post-tropical low
At 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Ophelia had slowed to become a tropical depression, which is a weak form of a tropical storm, and all storm surge and tropical storm warnings had been discontinued.
Then at 11 p.m. Saturday, the center said Ophelia, had been reduced to an even weaker form of a tropical storm, a post-tropical low. The storm was located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Richmond, Virginia, and about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Charlottesville, Virginia. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts.
The impact of the storm, so far
Ophelia whipped up some destructive winds and rain on Saturday while it was still classified as a tropical storm.
Almost three inches of rainfall were recorded by the NWS in the evening in Calvert and Prince George’s counties in Maryland. Wind gusts also reached a high of 56 mph in parts of southern Maryland, according to the service.
Many outdoor events were cancelled on Saturday, including the beginning of Oktoberfest festivities, arts and cultural festivals throughout the region and the Anacostia River Splash.
The Washington Nationals’ second Saturday game against the Atlanta Braves was also postponed and is now taking place on Sunday at 6:35 p.m.
Outages
The storm also had a large impact on homes and business in the area on Saturday, with over 2,000 customers without power in the evening.
As of early Sunday morning, most of the outages were concentrated in northern Virginia with Dominion, with 944 customers out of power in Fairfax County and 50 out of power in Arlington County.
There were also over 500 Pepco customers in D.C. and southern Maryland in the dark as of early Sunday, spread across the District, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County.
Forecast
SUNDAY:
Leftover showers, cloudy all day and breezy Wind Gusts: 20-30 mph Highs: Upper 60s
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Highs: Upper 60s Winds: North 5-10 mph
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy Highs: Around 70 degrees Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph
Current weather
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
