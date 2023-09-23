Tropical Storm Ophelia rolls through DC region over the weekend

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to pelt D.C.-area residents with heavy rain and strong winds all weekend long, with the worst weather projected for Saturday afternoon.

Beach-goers brave the weather and walk along the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, as Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches in Virginia Beach, Va. The storm was gaining strength as it churned toward the North Carolina coast on Friday, promising a weekend of heavy rain and windy conditions throughout the mid-Atlantic. (Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)(AP/Kendall Warner)

Peak wind gusts Saturday afternoon around 45-50 mph

Potential tidal and coastal flooding

Be ready for power outages

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the as the storm makes landfall, it could bring life-threatening flooding for eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, The Associated Press reported.

Maryland and Virginia’s governors have declared a state of emergency as the National Weather Service projects there will be two to five inches of rain and possible flooding throughout the region, especially in coastal spots like the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac.

Flooding, surge, tornadoes possible

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the storm system is expected to bring widespread minor tidal flooding across the region, with the potential for moderate flooding along D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront as well as Annapolis and parts of southern Maryland.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a wind advisory is in effect for most of the D.C. area, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Areas close to the shoreline in D.C. are under a Coastal Flood Warning from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas is expected due to tidal flooding.

In Anne Arundel County, areas close to shore are also under a Coastal Flood Warning from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Up to 2 feet of inundation from tidal flooding in certain areas is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Arlington and Alexandria from Saturday morning to late Saturday night, with up to a foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding. King Street in Alexandria is one area expected to see high water.

In Fairfax, Stafford and parts of Prince William counties, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the possibility of flooding of lots, parks and some roads.

The highest winds are expected to remain in the Chesapeake Bay and across Southern Maryland, in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, where tropical storm warnings have been issued for Saturday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, so residents are being told to secure anything outside their homes.

The National Weather Service also warned of significant impacts in St. Mary’s County from storm surge up to 3 feet. NWS said the highest water levels will be around high tides Saturday.

According to the weather service, while the threat is low, a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out across southern Maryland on Saturday afternoon into the evening.

“Isolated tornadoes are possible across southern Delmarva, the Northern Neck, and around the Fredericksburg area during the afternoon and evening,” 7 News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

Temperatures peak in the 60s.

For people who have to drive during the storm, Virginia State Police said take it slow, never drive through standing water, don’t tailgate and use your headlights.

When does the risk of severe weather plummet?

The wet weather is expected to taper off overnight Saturday.

“Sunday morning’s weather will depend on the storm’s trajectory and may include lingering showers and scattered drizzle,” Evans said. “If the storm moves slower, wet weather may extend into the afternoon.”

For the most part, Sunday should be cloudy and breezy with gusts 20-30 mph and highs in the upper 60s.

Canceled events

The weekend weather has led to some event cancellations.

As a result of the tropical storm warning, the Burtonsville Day Festival, Panafest, Hyattsville Arts Festival, Reston Multicultural Festival, Anne Arundel County’s River Day’s event at Fort Smallwood Park and the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in Annapolis have been canceled this year.

All activities scheduled for Saturday in Fairfax County Public Schools and Howard County Public Schools or on school grounds have also been canceled.

The Washington Nationals’ second Saturday game against the Atlanta Braves was also postponed and is now taking place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6:35 p.m.

Forecast

SATURAY: STORM ALERT

Heavy rain and wind, scattered to widespread throughout the day

Wind Gusts: 40-50 mph

Rain Totals: Additional 1 to 2 inches

Highs: 60s

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Rain ending, winds decreasing

Wind Gusts: 25-35 mph

Lows: 60s

SUNDAY:

Leftover showers, cloudy all day and breezy

Wind Gusts: 20-30 mph

Highs: Upper 60s

Current weather

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

