Will DC-area temperatures break records Thursday? Highs expected to hit 90

The D.C. area could reach record high temperatures today, ahead of an expected rainy weekend.

The D.C. area could reach record high-temperatures Thursday, ahead of an expected rainy weekend.

Sunny, warm weather is expected, with temperatures challenging the 1977 record-highs of 87 degrees at Dulles International Airport and 90 at Reagan National Airport.

Sunny skies and near record high temperatures are expected today. pic.twitter.com/OIJuwjWLmP — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 13, 2023

Humidity across the area will remain low, with lighter winds than Wednesday, according to 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

But an “elevated fire danger” across Maryland and the eastern West Virginia panhandle is in effect through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service advises people to cautious when handling open flames and using equipment that creates sparks.

The warm weather will continue into Friday morning, but high temperatures are only expected to reach the low 80s, as increasing clouds move in and bring scattered showers Saturday morning.

If you’re headed to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade along Constitution Avenue, van de Graaff suggests bring along rain gear. He said rainfall totals will range between a quarter-inch to half an inch.

Sunday appears to be trending warmer and drier, with highs in the low 80s, but a cold front coming from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as the nighttime hours near.

Forecast

TODAY: Near record warmth, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as warm. Chance of showers, storm possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds make way for showers and thunderstorms later on. Highs in the low 80s.

Current conditions