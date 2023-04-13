Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Will DC-area temperatures break…

Will DC-area temperatures break records Thursday? Highs expected to hit 90

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 13, 2023, 7:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. area could reach record high-temperatures Thursday, ahead of an expected rainy weekend.

Sunny, warm weather is expected, with temperatures challenging the 1977 record-highs of 87 degrees at Dulles International Airport and 90 at Reagan National Airport.

Humidity across the area will remain low, with lighter winds than Wednesday, according to 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff.

But an “elevated fire danger” across Maryland and the eastern West Virginia panhandle is in effect through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service advises people to cautious when handling open flames and using equipment that creates sparks.

The warm weather will continue into Friday morning, but high temperatures are only expected to reach the low 80s, as increasing clouds move in and bring scattered showers Saturday morning.

If you’re headed to the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade along Constitution Avenue, van de Graaff suggests bring along rain gear. He said rainfall totals will range between a quarter-inch to half an inch.

Sunday appears to be trending warmer and drier, with highs in the low 80s, but a cold front coming from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms as the nighttime hours near.

Forecast

TODAY: Near record warmth, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as warm. Chance of showers, storm possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds make way for showers and thunderstorms later on. Highs in the low 80s.

Current conditions

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up