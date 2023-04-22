Stormy Saturday in DC region; possibility of high winds, hail, tornadoes

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected to blow through the D.C. region on Saturday afternoon.

The highest risk of severe weather is from late Saturday morning until early evening.

Thunderstorms with damaging winds ranging 15-25 mph and some gusts up to 65 mph will likely come after lunchtime.

There’s also a possibility of hail and brief tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong cold front approaching the area will increase the risk for showers & thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. However, the stronger storms may pose the risk of large hail & even a few brief tornadoes. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/RjXOpF93VM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 22, 2023



Meanwhile, the D.C. area continues to be in a moderate drought.

Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s and temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s Saturday night.

NWS warned boaters that conditions on the waterways, such as the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay, could be dangerous from 1 p.m.-8 p.m.

Anyone with plans outdoors should make sure to have a backup plan of where to shelter nearby, NWS said.

Boaters be aware: Conditions on the waters will deteriorate rapidly tomorrow/Sat. Between 1-8pm, there is potential for severe storms with hazardous wind gusts & potential for waterspouts. Exercise caution tomorrow & seek harbor before the storms arrive. #mdwx #dcwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/Ak3J3uKOnb — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 21, 2023



The wet weather is thanks to a strong cold front that’s approaching from the west.

The rain should slow down in the evening and wrap up before midnight. Sunday will be cooler and sunny but still windy.

Forecast:

SATURDAY: Strong to severe storms likely around 2 p.m. Winds up to 65 mph, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible. Cool, steady rain will follow the storms, ending before midnight. Winds: South 15-25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: West 5 mph. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

