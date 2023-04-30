Sunday brings heavy showers, possibility for flooding in the DC area

Increased clouds bring lower temperatures and a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Here's what you need to know.

Heavy showers and storms moving through the D.C. area on Sunday could bring flooding and high winds.

Flooding and small hail are possible, though the chances are low.

Storms are expected through Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists with the 7News First Alert Weather center expect rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some will have the potential of producing some gusty winds and small hail, bringing up to 2 inches of rain to the region.

There’s a very low tornado threat for southern Maryland and east of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“After Friday’s heavy rain, our main threat will be localized flooding as an additional 1-1.5 inches of rain is possible,” 7News Meteorologist Mark Peña tells WTOP. “Isolated totals could see an additional 2 to 2.5 inches.”

A milder night in store overnight with lows ranging from the lower 50s in the west to near 60 in the east. Clouds will increase overnight into Sunday and so will our rain chances and coverage. Rain and thunderstorms expected Sunday into Sunday evening. Highs in the 60s Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4QaN3mGil5 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 30, 2023

The National Weather Service expects soaking rain to enter the region around midday Sunday and last through early Sunday evening along and west of Interstate 95.

Some of the heaviest rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., especially in east-central Virginia and southern Maryland.

“Localized flooding remains a possibility, especially in urban areas,” NWS forecasted.

Though there’s a slight chance of showers Monday, the rain is expected to take another break. The next storm system brings a chance for rain Tuesday and wet weather during the weekend.

SUNDAY: FLOOD ALERT. Rainy morning. Afternoon thunderstorms. Rain ends around sunset. Windy, chance of small hail. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: West 10-20 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Isolated showers, breezy. Winds: Southwest 15-25 mph. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, breezy. Winds: West 15-25 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon isolated shower, breezy. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

