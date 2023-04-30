2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Weather News » Sunday brings heavy showers,…

Sunday brings heavy showers, possibility for flooding in the DC area

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 30, 2023, 7:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Listen to the latest weather forecast on WTOP every 10 minutes on the 8s.

Heavy showers and storms moving through the D.C. area on Sunday could bring flooding and high winds.

  • Flooding and small hail are possible, though the chances are low.
  • Storms are expected through Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists with the 7News First Alert Weather center expect rain in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some will have the potential of producing some gusty winds and small hail, bringing up to 2 inches of rain to the region.

There’s a very low tornado threat for southern Maryland and east of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“After Friday’s heavy rain, our main threat will be localized flooding as an additional 1-1.5 inches of rain is possible,” 7News Meteorologist Mark Peña tells WTOP. “Isolated totals could see an additional 2 to 2.5 inches.”

The National Weather Service expects soaking rain to enter the region around midday Sunday and last through early Sunday evening along and west of Interstate 95.

Some of the heaviest rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., especially in east-central Virginia and southern Maryland.

“Localized flooding remains a possibility, especially in urban areas,” NWS forecasted.

Though there’s a slight chance of showers Monday, the rain is expected to take another break. The next storm system brings a chance for rain Tuesday and wet weather during the weekend.

Forecast

SUNDAY: FLOOD ALERT. Rainy morning. Afternoon thunderstorms. Rain ends around sunset. Windy, chance of small hail. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: West 10-20 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Isolated showers, breezy. Winds: Southwest 15-25 mph. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, breezy. Winds: West 15-25 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon isolated shower, breezy. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Current Conditions

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up