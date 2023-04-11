Believe it or hot: DC area to see early burst of summer-like temps this week

It's going to be unseasonably warm this whole week in the D.C. area, a continuation of the dry weather that's taking a toll in the region.

The calendar may say April, but it will feel like more like July this week, as unseasonably warm temperatures could hit record highs.

Tuesday will bring blue skies that will allow temperatures to reach the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. A few scattered clouds are possible overnight and early Wednesday morning.

Expect blue sky and sunshine through the end of the week, 7News meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

Even more of a warm-up is expected as the week goes on.

From Wednesday to Friday, temperatures will be in the 80s each day.

Wednesday will be breezy with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Humidity levels will remain very low, even with the rising temperatures.

In addition, there’s not a raindrop in sight for the next several days, a continuation of the dry weather that’s taking a toll in the region.

Because of the dry temperatures and the lack of greenery, the National Weather Service said it’s hedging toward the top end of its forecast highs for Thursdays — temperatures in the mid to upper 80s — which the National Weather Service said could “result in high temperatures near or just below record highs for Thursday.”

A combination of the dryness, warming temperatures and probable increasing winds could also lead to the weather service issuing a Fire Weather Watch.

The warm weather will continue into the weekend, but there’s an expectation of more clouds and a chance of rain and storms.

It’s trending dry for the annual National Cherry Blossom Parade along Constitution Avenue Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, even though showers are possible during the afternoon with a chance of thunder. Sunday is trending breezy with afternoon showers possible.

Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: West-Southwest 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid-70s to 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds. Winds: West 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds: Northwest 5-15, Gusts 25 mph. Highs in the low 80s.