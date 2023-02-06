Live Radio
Home » Weather News » DC in February: A…

DC in February: A mix of warm and cold spells

Chad Merrill | chad.merrill@wtop.com

February 6, 2023, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While the weather pattern offers up no chance for measurable snow in the D.C. region, when can we expect the warmest and coldest weather? The answer may surprise you.

Mother Nature is going through her fusses already this month. The Arctic front dropped the temperature to a chilling 16 degrees on Saturday while Sunday’s high of 59 degrees was 13 degrees above average.

With a 43-degree temperature spread within 24 hours this weekend, D.C. is most likely to have its warmest and coldest day in February. Now that we’ve gone through 43 degrees of temperature change within a 24-hour period, you may be wondering what’s next.

Based on years of observations at Reagan National, if we don’t reach our coldest low temperature of the month within the first two days, Mother Nature finds a way to sweep in the chill on Feb. 10 and then again five days later on Feb. 15.

If we don’t have our coldest afternoon on Feb. 5 and 6, a cold front finds its way through the D.C.-area by Feb. 11-12 and 14 (Valentine’s Day) to produce the month’s coldest high temperature.

When in February does D.C. frolic in spring warmth? Historical data shows that D.C. can ditch the jackets in the mornings on Feb. 15 and then again on the last day of the month (28th for non-leap years). Feb. 15 shows up in the data as the most frequent day for either a very chilly or quite a warm start.

Mark your calendar for Feb. 24, which happens to be a Friday this year because historically, that is the warmest day of February.

D.C.’s most frequent coldest and warmest days in February. (Courtesy NOAA Climate Data)

Of course, this data is solely based on statistics, but it sheds light on the variability in the weather pattern in our region for the final month of meteorological winter.

Stay with WTOP for your forecast on the 8’s.

Chad Merrill

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up