DC’s blizzard of ’96: Tuesday marks anniversary of record snowfall

Twenty-seven years ago, the first full weekend in January was marked by a historic winter storm in the D.C. area.…

Tourists visit the Vietnam War Memorial during the blizzard of 1996 in Washington, DC. Snow accumulations of up to two feet have paralyzed the nation’s capital. (Courtesy JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images Pedestrians push a stranded motorist out of the snow Jan. 8, 1996 in downtown Washington, DC as snow continues to fall in one of the biggest snow storms to hit the area in recent history. Forecasters predict a snow fall in excess of 30 inches in the area. (Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images People sled on the US Capitol grounds during the first major snow storm of the year Jan. 7, 1996 in Washington, DC. Snow is expected to accumulate up to two feet. (Courtesy JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images An unidentified man pushes a car out of the snow Jan. 7, 1996 in Washington, DC. as the first major snow storm of the season hits the east coast. Traffic was minimal throughout the Washington, DC area as the snow accumulated. The area is expected to get up to two feet of snow as the storm is forecast to continue for the next 24 hours. (Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images Two workers shovel snow from the sidewalks Jan. 8, 1996 in downtown Washington, DC as snow continues to fall in one of the biggest snow storms to hit the area in recent history. Forecasters predict a snow fall in excess of 30 inches in the area. (Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy BOB PEARSON/AFP via Getty Images Jim Huse of Washington, DC skis along 15 Street, N.W. Jan. 7, 1996 in Washington as the first major snow storm of the season hits the east coast. Washington, DC is expected to get up to two feet of snow as the storm is forecast to continue through the next 24 hours. (Courtesy CYRENA CHANG/AFP via Getty Images) Courtesy CYRENA CHANG/AFP via Getty Images ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Twenty-seven years ago, the first full weekend in January was marked by a historic winter storm in the D.C. area. The blizzard of ’96 dropped feet of snow that immobilized transportation arteries in the region.

Reagan National measured 17.2 inches with snow drifts up to five feet. At the time, it was the largest storm since the “Megalopolitan Storm” on Feb. 11, 1983.

The blizzard in ’96 was a classic southern storm that had access to plenty of cold air from Canadian high pressure anchored across northern New York state.

The snow ended on Jan. 8, but the aftermath kept the D.C. area blanketed in snow for days afterwards. All major highways were closed on Jan. 7 and the Metro trains were shut down through Jan. 9. Estimated damage from potholes and pavement failures in the Northeast was between $7 and $10 billion.

As if the blizzard wasn’t enough, a storm originating in Alberta, Canada, known as an “Alberta clipper” dumped four inches of snow in four hours one day later.

Snowfall for the week at Reagan National reached 23.9 inches, which broke the all-time record and ranked just behind the famous “Knickerbocker,” storm on January 25-27 in 1922. A bit of the snow from the blizzard and Alberta clipper melted and compacted so that by Jan. 10, 1996, 20 inches remained on the ground. This amount still holds the record for greatest snow depth for Jan. 10 at Reagan National.

The blizzard of 1996 was a rare major winter storm during a La Nina winter.

Fast forward 27 years later to this week, and D.C. is experiencing its third warmest start to January as of Monday. The average temperature for the first nine days of the month is 50.3 degrees, surpassed only by 1950 and 1998.