Thanksgiving weather: Warm and sunny, ‘picture-perfect’

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 2:17 PM

After a cold runup to Thanksgiving, it looks like the holiday itself is going to be pretty mild.

That’s the word from Storm Team4 meteorologist Chad Merrill, who said we’re headed for a “picture-perfect Thanksgiving.”

Wednesday’s mild temperatures are no joke, Merrill said; indeed, they’re a prelude. Where Wednesday’s highs reach 60 degrees, Thursday will go past that into the low 60s, with plenty of sunshine.

Depending on when you’re heading back from the holiday, you could be facing some rain: Late Friday morning into early afternoon, and then again on Sunday morning, look rainy, according to Merrill’s forecast — but the temperatures will still be relatively mild, in the upper 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hard to remember it barely cracked 40 on Monday.

The forecast:

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild, with a high of 60 degrees

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm; lows upper 30s, near 30 outside the Beltway

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny; highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY: Morning to early afternoon showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy with a light southwest wind, increasing and then turning to the northwest. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds; highs in the upper 50s

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain in the morning, then clearing and breezy; highs near 60 degrees

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

