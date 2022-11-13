Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs

The weather system coming in Tuesday will bring the first snowflakes of the season to the Blue Ridge and far northern Maryland.

Just as the D.C. area scrapes frost off the car before work and school early this week, a winter storm is following on the heels of the recent cold snap.

Low pressure will organize in the southern Plains and sweep into the D.C. area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. The recent cold blast will hang on as the system arrives, leading to a mix of rain, snow and sleet along the Mason-Dixon Line and in the Blue Ridge. The remainder of the area will see cold rain the entire time.

Snow accumulation will be entirely elevation-dependent with this storm. While pavement temperatures will be too warm for accumulation, the colder ridgetops along the Blue Ridge and hills west of Interstate 81 will see a quick coating of snow (but not enough to measure) on colder surfaces like the grass, cars, trees and sidewalks.

The wintry mix will change to rain later Tuesday evening and end by midnight, but fog could develop in the Blue Ridge overnight.

The storm doesn’t look to be a repeat of the surprise snow that walloped the region exactly four years ago Monday. Northern Frederick County was buried under 8.0 to 9.5 inches of snow with light accumulation reported in Baltimore and Dulles International.

Here’s the amount of snow that fell in Maryland from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 in 2018 in inches:

Frostburg 9.5

Sabillasville 9

Thurnont 8.3

Walkersville 8.1

Taneytonn 7.5

Warnocks 7

Lineboro 6.8

Boonsboro 6.5

Grantsville 6

Frederick 4.1

Port Deposit 4

Montgomery Village 2.7

Far Western Maryland and Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands will accumulate a few inches of wet snow Tuesday evening. D.C. motorists heading to places like Pittsburgh and Morgantown, West Virginia, should use extra caution and factor more time into travel plans.

Cloudy skies will linger into the Wednesday morning commute, but there won’t be any concern for the moisture on the roads to refreeze into black ice anywhere across the WTOP Listening area.

The first inch of snow along the Blue Ridge historically accumulates in late November to early December.

Stay with WTOP for the latest information on Tuesday’s storm.