WAR IN UKRAINE: Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military | Heavy barrage on Ukraine
Home » Weather News » DC-area rivers almost down…

DC-area rivers almost down to trickle in recent dry snap

Chad Merrill

November 2, 2022, 6:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While the D.C. area has seen spits of rain this fall season, the moisture just hasn’t been enough and it’s reflecting on the area rivers.

The area is not alone though, the Mississippi River is also drying up.

Since the start of meteorological autumn (first day of September), rainfall in Washington has fallen behind by 2.54 inches. Rainfall from Tropical Storm Ian in September was only a trickle in the bucket.

While the region is not at the brink of a record dry autumn nor are is it in a drought, river levels are falling behind.

Here’s a snapshot of how current creek and river levels compare to historic low levels:

Here’s a look at river levels. (WTOP/Chad Merrill)

Soil moisture isn’t suffering as much. It’s just short of average in the region. However, a growing moderate-to-severe soil moisture deficit is developing in the southern Shenandoah Valley.

A longer-term dry pattern in the nation’s midsection is having a severe impact on the Mississippi River. The river levels from Memphis, Tennessee, south to New Orleans are among the top 10 lowest on record. The last time the Mississippi River had lower levels was late summer into the fall of 2012.

As of the latest drought report, 62.95% of the U.S. was in a drought compared to 47.81% just a year ago. The widespread severe drought is focused in the Plains and California.

The outlook for the remainder of this month looks bleak for appreciable rainfall from the southern Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic. However, drought development appears unlikely in the D.C. region. There is a better likelihood for near to above average precipitation in the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Northwest U.S.

Here’s a look at drought conditions in the U.S. (Courtesy USGS)

Chad Merrill

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Survey: As agencies turn to hybrid work, many feds want more remote options

Pentagon plans new initiatives to tackle long-term sustainment costs

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up