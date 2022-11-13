ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Freeze warning Sunday night…

Freeze warning Sunday night in DC area with winterlike temps expected

Chad Merrill
Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 13, 2022, 9:10 AM

The coldest air of the season is descending on the D.C. area Sunday and threatens to end the growing season for the year.

On the heels of the chill, the far western suburbs will be greeted to the season’s first wintry mix.

“Get ready for a December feel this week. Dress warm,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Clay Anderson said.

Sunday will start out as cloudy with gradual clearing throughout the day. After a recent warm spell, temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

And Sunday night, there will be a freeze watch in the District and in counties east of the Potomac from midnight to 9 a.m. Some of those areas are still in their growing season.

The National Weather Service only issues freeze watches or warnings for areas that haven’t yet dropped below freezing this season.

As a result, temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s with gusty northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour overnight.

 

Locations that are typically warmer, such as those counties adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay (Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s), may take until Tuesday morning to finally see the hard freeze that ends their growing season.

Clouds will increase Tuesday and a storm system approaching from the south later in the day will likely bring the season’s first wintry mix along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Hard freezes are expected on Monday and possibly Tuesday morning as well. Daytime highs are likely to stay below 50 degrees all next week so bundle up.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Clouds in the morning and sunny in the afternoon. Winds: Northwest 20-30 mph. Highs in the low 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies with a 20% chance of rain. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph. Lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Sunny but breezy and cold. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph. Highs in the mid-40s to 50.

TUESDAY: Chilly with a steady breeze and 60% chance of rain. Winds: Northwest 15-20 mph. Highs in the mid-40s to near 50.

Chad Merrill

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

