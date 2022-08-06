DC area to see another round of storms Saturday

Thunderstorms and flash floods were a prominent feature of Friday evening’s forecast. That isn’t likely to change over the weekend.…

Thunderstorms and flash floods were a prominent feature of Friday evening’s forecast. That isn’t likely to change over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service said it is expecting an increasing chance of flooding through Saturday with “unsettled conditions” continuing for the entire weekend.



“Expect warm and humid weather each day with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms,” NWS predicted.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said that residents should prepare for another round of rain in the hours after noon over the weekend.

“We expect another round of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening storms; any storms could be severe with gusty winds and downpours,” Prinzivalli said. “The second half of the weekend will be partly cloudy, sizzling and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices (over) 100.”

The heavy storms we’ve experienced over the weekend should let up slightly on Sunday and Monday, according to our weather gurus at Storm Team4.

Some isolated showers could make for a wet afternoon and evening on both days.

Storm recovery efforts continues

Friday, thousands remained without power across D.C., Maryland and Virginia as another round of strong storms swept through the region.

That storm brought roughly an inch of rain to the region, according to measurements taken at Reagan National and BWI Marshall airports.

D.C. Fire and EMS also reported some downed trees and a water rescue — several unoccupied vehicles remained stranded in high water overnight.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Download the free WTOP News app for Android and Apple phones to sign up for custom traffic and weather alerts.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP that flooding persisted along some vulnerable roadways and low lying areas that were still dealing with Thursday’s deadly severe weather

Officials said that three people were killed after a severe storm brought lightning to Lafayette Square, just a short walk away from the White House. Another person is in critical condition, according to U.S. Park Police spokesperson Lt. James Dingeldein.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre commented on the loss.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park,” she said. “Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives.”

Meanwhile, miles away, another storm brought a tornadic water spout to land at Smith Island, Maryland, a chain of islands with roughly 200 residents. Officials said the potential tornado damaged 17 homes and caused some substantial power loss.

Governor Larry Hogan called the storm “another reminder of how smaller storms can turn into severe and damaging weather events.”

“Just spoke to Somerset County Sheriff Ron Howard regarding the situation on Smith Island following last night’s storm,” Hogan said. “Damage assessment teams are on the ground. We’ve offered him the full resources of the state to assist with the response”

While a fundraiser is underway to help alleviate the financial burden of the severe storm — it has raised more than $50,000 since it started — the problems of gaining resources and restoring power persist.

“Most everything and everyone that comes to Smith Island arrives by boat,” according to the Smith Island Center.

Forecast:

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening storms likely. Drying out after midnight. Fog in rural areas. Wind: southwest 5-10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Humid. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. Heavy rain possible. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Isolated storms later in the day. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, humid. Heat index near 100. Scattered storms later in the day. Wind: Southwest 5-15 mph. Highs mid 80s to low 90s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: