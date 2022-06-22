Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Strong storms pose flood, wind threat to DC region Wednesday

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 8:39 AM

Severe weather could impact Wednesday afternoon and evening rush in the D.C. region, with two separate rounds of storms bringing a risk of flash flooding and damaging winds.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell expects the day to unfold like this: After a hot and humid morning, an offshore low pressure system and a slow-moving cold front will spark thunderstorms east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, starting around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Those storms are likely to affect the immediate D.C. and Baltimore areas by 8 p.m., with a potential for damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Evening commuters in the Shenandoah Valley might find themselves dealing with a second wave of thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. The main threat from these will be a soaking rainfall and a risk for flooding, especially if the ground is saturated after earlier weather.

In a Flood Watch posted for portions of Northern Virginia and Northern Maryland from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. along and west of the Interstate 81 corridor, the National Weather Service advised downpours could be heavy enough for water to rise rapidly on flood-prone roads and streams.

“Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon into the evening,” the weather service said. “Given a very warm and moist air mass, these will produce some very heavy rainfall at times. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible within the span of a couple of hours, with locally higher amounts possible.”

Rain clears the region late Wednesday night, and overnight lows turn cooler as the front moves through. Another round of showers will act to limit sunshine on Thursday and keep temperatures in the lower 70s.

“The front will slowly move through the area tomorrow keeping our skies cloudy and our temperatures down,” Bell said. “Most of Thursday’s rain chance is in the morning, and the rain could add up to several inches in a few places, so flash flooding will remain a concern.”

Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with afternoon thunder likely. Hot and humid, with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Wednesday night: Locally heavy rain. Turning cooler, with lows in the 60s.

Thursday: A wet morning and limited afternoon sunshine. Cool, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Sunny. Seasonably hot and a bit more humid. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

