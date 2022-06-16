RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Storms, possibly severe, on the way for DC area

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 16, 2022, 11:34 AM

As if the heat wasn’t enough to contend with, there’s stormy weather on the way for the D.C. area Thursday, and it could be severe.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said most of the storms will happen before midnight.

“Thunderstorms later tonight could be severe,” Stinneford said.

The National Weather Service warned that residents should stay alert.

“Isolated showers and storms will become more numerous this afternoon into this evening,” NWS Baltimore-Washington tweeted. “Some may become severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail or even an isolated tornado.”

And in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Thursday:

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat. A list of District cooling center locations is available at heat.dc.gov.

Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Storms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. A chance of a late day thunderstorm. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs near 80.

Radar

 

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

