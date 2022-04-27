Freeze warning for parts of DC region

It may just be a few days before May, but there could be frost overnight as Wednesday turns into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for areas far north and west of D.C., saying temperatures will go below freezing and kill crops or other sensitive vegetation.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said temperatures in the northern and western suburbs would get down near 30 overnight, but stay in the lower 40s in downtown D.C.

Even that higher end of the range is pretty cool for this time of year: The average high for this date is 72; the average low, 52.

“If you put your garden in, or you have some plants that are sensitive,” Miller said, “you may want to cover them up.”

It’ll still be cool Thursday, and warm up a bit on Friday, Miller said.

Forecast:

Wednesday night

Mostly clear and cold, with a freeze to the north and west of the District.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20+ mph.

Lows: Near 30 in the north and west suburbs to lower 40s downtown.

Thursday

Sunny, continued breezy and cool.

Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday

Mostly sunny and milder.

Highs: Mid-60s.

Saturday

Mostly sunny.

Highs: Mid-60s.

Sunday

Increasing clouds, with an isolated late-day shower.

Highs: Mid- to upper 60s.

Current conditions