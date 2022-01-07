Snow totals: How much snow fell across DC region?

Thursday's overnight storm wasn't quite as bad as the one that caused chaos Monday. But how much snow fell?

Well, we’re not even two weeks into the new year, so it’s OK if you’re already feeling like the D.C. area has gotten more than enough snow.

It’s been a one-two punch on the weather front, especially for Virginia, which made headlines all the way to Australia when Interstate 95 was shuttered after Monday’s storm, leaving some motorists stranded for more than 24 hours.

Here are the most recent totals, according to the National Weather Service.

DC

American University: 3.1 inches at 6:13 a.m.

National Zoo: 2.9 inches at 7:22 a.m.

Adams Morgan: 2.5 inches at 6:40 a.m.

Anacostia: 2.2 inches at 5:40 a.m.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Green Haven: 4 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Crofton: 3.5 inches at 4:26 a.m.

Odenton: 3 inches at 7 a.m.

BWI Airport: 3 inches at 7 a.m.

Baltimore County

Long Green: 5 inches at 6 a.m.

Perry Hall: 4.4 inches at 7:45 a.m.

Upper Falls: 4.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Bentley Springs: 4 inches at 5:50 a.m.

Edgemere: 3.5 inches at 4:47 a.m.

Oella: 2 inches 7:18 a.m.

Baltimore City

Pimlico: 4 inches at 6:15 a.m.

Calvert County

Prince Frederick: 1.4 inches at 6:30 a.m.

Huntingtown: 0.8 inches at 6:35 a.m.

Carroll County

Millers: 6.5 inches at 6:54 a.m.

New Windsor: 5.8 inches at 3:14 a.m.

Linwood: 5.5 inches at 7:16 a.m.

Manchester: 5.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Winfield: 4.5 inches at 5:40 a.m.

Westminster: 4.2 inches at 7 a.m.

Eldersburg: 3 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Charles County

Indian Head: 2 inches at 6:32 a.m.

Frederick County

Thurmont: 8 inches at 7 a.m.

Buckeystown: 5.5 inches at 7:22 a.m.

Adamstown: 5.4 inches at 6:40 a.m.

Point of Rocks: 5.3 inches at 7:45 a.m.

Ballenger Creek: 5.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Harford County

Abingdon: 3.7 inches at 7:30 a.m.

Howard County

Elkridge: 4.5 inches at 6:20 a.m.

Columbia: 4.5 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Elkridge: 4.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Simpsonville: 4.2 inches at 4:45 a.m.

Savage: 3.7 inches at 7 a.m.

Montgomery County

Damascus: 5.3 inches at 4 a.m.

Olney: 5.3 inches at 6:30 a.m.

Poolesville: 5 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Clarksburg: 5 inches at 5:45 a.m.

Norbeck: 4.3 inches at 6 a.m.

Germantown: 4.3 inches at 5 a.m.

Glen Echo: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Burtonsville: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Rockville: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Somerset: 3.8 inches at 6:30 a.m.

Laytonsville: 3.6 inches at 7 a.m.

Colesville: 3.5 inches at 7 a.m.

Aspen Hill: 3.5 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Takoma Park: 3 inches at 7:15 a.m.

Glenmont: 3 inches at 7:35 a.m.

Prince Georges County

Capitol Heights: 3 inches at 8:07 a.m.

Greenbelt: 2.5 inches at 6 a.m.

St. Mary’s County

California: 1.5 inches at 7:30 a.m.

Hollywood: 1 inches at 7:25 a.m.

Washington County

Boonsboro: 6.6 inches at 5 a.m.

Hagerstown: 6 inches at 7 a.m.

Virginia

Arlington County

Falls Church: 3 inches at 5 a.m.

Reagan National: 2.6 inches at 7 a.m.

City of Fredericksburg

Dunavant: 1.9 inches at 7:30 a.m.

City of Winchester

Winchester: 5.5 inches at 6 a.m.

Fairfax County

Herndon: 5.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Chantilly: 4.5 inches at 3:12 a.m.

Herndon: 4 inches at 4:25 a.m.

Chantilly: 3.7 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Centreville: 3.5 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Wolf Trap: 3.5 inches at 6:15 a.m.

Langley: 3.3 inches at 7:30 a.m.

Merrifield: 3 inches at 6:30 a.m.

Franconia: 2.8 inches at 7 a.m.

Chantilly: 2.8 inches at 7:46 a.m.

Franconia: 2.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.

Fauquier County

Opal: 3 inches at 7:24 a.m.

Broken Hill: 2.2 inches at 4 a.m.

Frederick County

Winchester: 5.5 inches at 6 a.m.

Stephens City: 5.3 inches at 3:10 a.m.

Loudoun County

Lovettsville: 5.5 inches at 5 a.m.

Arcola: 5.2 inches at 4:15 a.m.

Sterling Park: 5 inches at 7 a.m.

Dulles International: 4 inches at 7 a.m.

Purcellville: 4 inches at 7:35 a.m.

Ashburn: 3.9 inches at 4:15 a.m.

Purcellville: 2.3 inches at 5:48 a.m.

Prince William County

Manassas Park: 4 inches at 4:40 a.m.

Gainesville: 3.6 inches at 7:09 a.m.

Independent Hill: 2.9 inches at 5 a.m.

Dumfries: 1.8 inches at 7:55 a.m.

Spotsylvania County

Alsop: 1.5 inches at 7 a.m.

Spotsylvania Courthouse: 0.5 inches at 7:21 a.m.

Stafford County