Snow totals: How much snow fell across DC region?

Well, we’re not even two weeks into the new year, so it’s OK if you’re already feeling like the D.C. area has gotten more than enough snow.
It’s been a one-two punch on the weather front, especially for Virginia, which made headlines all the way to Australia when Interstate 95 was shuttered after Monday’s storm, leaving some motorists stranded for more than 24 hours.
Thursday’s overnight storm wasn’t quite as bad as the one that caused chaos Monday.
But how much snow fell?
Here are the most recent totals, according to the National Weather Service.
DC
- American University: 3.1 inches at 6:13 a.m.
- National Zoo: 2.9 inches at 7:22 a.m.
- Adams Morgan: 2.5 inches at 6:40 a.m.
- Anacostia: 2.2 inches at 5:40 a.m.
Maryland
Anne Arundel County
- Green Haven: 4 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Crofton: 3.5 inches at 4:26 a.m.
- Odenton: 3 inches at 7 a.m.
- BWI Airport: 3 inches at 7 a.m.
Baltimore County
- Long Green: 5 inches at 6 a.m.
- Perry Hall: 4.4 inches at 7:45 a.m.
- Upper Falls: 4.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.
- Bentley Springs: 4 inches at 5:50 a.m.
- Edgemere: 3.5 inches at 4:47 a.m.
- Oella: 2 inches 7:18 a.m.
Baltimore City
- Pimlico: 4 inches at 6:15 a.m.
Calvert County
- Prince Frederick: 1.4 inches at 6:30 a.m.
- Huntingtown: 0.8 inches at 6:35 a.m.
Carroll County
- Millers: 6.5 inches at 6:54 a.m.
- New Windsor: 5.8 inches at 3:14 a.m.
- Linwood: 5.5 inches at 7:16 a.m.
- Manchester: 5.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Winfield: 4.5 inches at 5:40 a.m.
- Westminster: 4.2 inches at 7 a.m.
- Eldersburg: 3 inches at 6:45 a.m.
Charles County
- Indian Head: 2 inches at 6:32 a.m.
Frederick County
- Thurmont: 8 inches at 7 a.m.
- Buckeystown: 5.5 inches at 7:22 a.m.
- Adamstown: 5.4 inches at 6:40 a.m.
- Point of Rocks: 5.3 inches at 7:45 a.m.
- Ballenger Creek: 5.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.
Harford County
- Abingdon: 3.7 inches at 7:30 a.m.
Howard County
- Elkridge: 4.5 inches at 6:20 a.m.
- Columbia: 4.5 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Elkridge: 4.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Simpsonville: 4.2 inches at 4:45 a.m.
- Savage: 3.7 inches at 7 a.m.
Montgomery County
- Damascus: 5.3 inches at 4 a.m.
- Olney: 5.3 inches at 6:30 a.m.
- Poolesville: 5 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Clarksburg: 5 inches at 5:45 a.m.
- Norbeck: 4.3 inches at 6 a.m.
- Germantown: 4.3 inches at 5 a.m.
- Glen Echo: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Burtonsville: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Rockville: 4 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Somerset: 3.8 inches at 6:30 a.m.
- Laytonsville: 3.6 inches at 7 a.m.
- Colesville: 3.5 inches at 7 a.m.
- Aspen Hill: 3.5 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Takoma Park: 3 inches at 7:15 a.m.
- Glenmont: 3 inches at 7:35 a.m.
Prince Georges County
- Capitol Heights: 3 inches at 8:07 a.m.
- Greenbelt: 2.5 inches at 6 a.m.
St. Mary’s County
- California: 1.5 inches at 7:30 a.m.
- Hollywood: 1 inches at 7:25 a.m.
Washington County
- Boonsboro: 6.6 inches at 5 a.m.
- Hagerstown: 6 inches at 7 a.m.
Virginia
Arlington County
- Falls Church: 3 inches at 5 a.m.
- Reagan National: 2.6 inches at 7 a.m.
City of Fredericksburg
- Dunavant: 1.9 inches at 7:30 a.m.
City of Winchester
- Winchester: 5.5 inches at 6 a.m.
Fairfax County
- Herndon: 5.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.
- Chantilly: 4.5 inches at 3:12 a.m.
- Herndon: 4 inches at 4:25 a.m.
- Chantilly: 3.7 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Centreville: 3.5 inches at 5:30 a.m.
- Wolf Trap: 3.5 inches at 6:15 a.m.
- Langley: 3.3 inches at 7:30 a.m.
- Merrifield: 3 inches at 6:30 a.m.
- Franconia: 2.8 inches at 7 a.m.
- Chantilly: 2.8 inches at 7:46 a.m.
- Franconia: 2.3 inches at 6:45 a.m.
Fauquier County
- Opal: 3 inches at 7:24 a.m.
- Broken Hill: 2.2 inches at 4 a.m.
Frederick County
- Winchester: 5.5 inches at 6 a.m.
- Stephens City: 5.3 inches at 3:10 a.m.
Loudoun County
- Lovettsville: 5.5 inches at 5 a.m.
- Arcola: 5.2 inches at 4:15 a.m.
- Sterling Park: 5 inches at 7 a.m.
- Dulles International: 4 inches at 7 a.m.
- Purcellville: 4 inches at 7:35 a.m.
- Ashburn: 3.9 inches at 4:15 a.m.
- Purcellville: 2.3 inches at 5:48 a.m.
Prince William County
- Manassas Park: 4 inches at 4:40 a.m.
- Gainesville: 3.6 inches at 7:09 a.m.
- Independent Hill: 2.9 inches at 5 a.m.
- Dumfries: 1.8 inches at 7:55 a.m.
Spotsylvania County
- Alsop: 1.5 inches at 7 a.m.
- Spotsylvania Courthouse: 0.5 inches at 7:21 a.m.
Stafford County
- Roseville: 1.8 inches at 7:15 a.m.