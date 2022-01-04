After record snowstorm, DC region deals with slick road conditions, power outages

"It's at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents," the department wrote. "[It's] frustrating & scary."

While Monday saw record snowfall for the D.C. region, Tuesday’s weather centers around continued hazardous road conditions and power outages. Here’s what you need to know.

Overnight, cold temperatures swept through the region as snow was replaced with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens and 20s.

Those temperatures, when mixed with wet, heavy snow, will freeze overnight and create more hazardous conditions Tuesday — though some were already severe impacts while driving in Virginia.

Traffic issues remain

Disabled vehicles and downed trees stopped traffic at points along highly-impacted portions of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg.

Kelly Hannon with the Virginia Department of Transportation said that these issues on I-95 remain critical as they fight rough road conditions and assist disabled vehicles.

UPDATE: Before sundown @nps plow pickups and a plow tractor were freeing up additional lanes for vehicles to navigate prior to anticipated chain saw action at more challenging blockade locations. @WTOP https://t.co/ggqBGC7Jbj — Kristi King (@kingWTOP) January 4, 2022

“I know, certainly, we have many, many people that have been stopped for as long as twelve hours,” Hannon told WTOP. “And we are doing our utmost to get them moving again.”

Hannon added that the issue on I-95 was an extraordinary stoppage, but that they were working to get things moving along the roadway.

“Right now, we are asking people to avoid all travel,” she said, asking listeners to avoid all travel if possible.

Fredericksburg’s transportation department and Hannon both were unable to comment on an estimated time for when travel would resume. Though a statement from the department may have said it best.

“It’s at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents,” the department wrote. “[It’s] frustrating & scary.”

VDOT also said that power outages in the area made it difficult to confirm the extent that the roadway remained blocked, how many lanes were affected and details on disabled vehicles along the stretch.

We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It’s at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents. Its frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don’t stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel pic.twitter.com/HdAWTDEJ22 — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) Jan. 4, 2022

Virginia State Police responded to more than 2,600 total calls for service. A spokesperson said that most crashes involved only damage to vehicles, few with injuries and no reported traffic deaths.

Meanwhile, Maryland Department of Emergency Management said drivers should be careful and give themselves extra time when driving Tuesday as black ice will be a “major concern” after the overnight refreeze.

(2/2) . . . and stay off the roads tonight to allow crews to finish plowing the roads. If you can, delay your morning commute to allow the sun to melt some of those spots. Please be extra careful if you must travel.#MdWx #WeCare — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) January 4, 2022

Monday night in Montgomery County, WTOP confirmed three deaths following a snowplow accident on Columbia Pike.

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle contained four adults, two women and two men, with one surviving passenger. That person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Outages continue

D.C. area residents also remained in the dark overnight, with hundreds of thousands of homes without power through Monday night. Dominion energy alone said that over 150,000 customers were still without power as of 10 p.m.

Maryland and D.C. saw lower total impacts on power from the snow, with the vast majority of power outages in northern and central Virginia. In fact, of the half-million residents without power across the three jurisdictions, more than 75% of them were in Virginia.

In a statement Monday, Dominion Energy said dangerous travel conditions are slowing down the restoration process.

“The weight of the snow also burdens trees and tree limbs causing them to fall creating outages and hazardous working conditions,” the statement said. “Crews must work cautiously to protect customers and themselves. Crews will work throughout the day and night to restore service as conditions permit.”

For planning purposes, Dominion Energy said its customers in the hardest-hit area should prepare for “the possibility of being without power for multiple days.” Those areas include Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Springfield, and Richmond.

Future outlook

Storm Team4 meteorologists said temperatures will start to fall overnight into Tuesday morning, “ensuring a hard freeze of all this heavy wet snow and slush on untreated or unplowed roads.”

Cold air and refreezes are expected, but the rest of Tuesday plans to be sunny with temperatures rising to the low 40s. After a cloudy Wednesday, there is a chance for another, smaller snowstorm or cold rain overnight Thursday night into Friday.

Monday night: Clear with winds diminishing. Frigid. Lows in the mid teens to near 20.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

WTOP’s Kristi King and Matt Small contributed to this report.