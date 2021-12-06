CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Remain calm: A few swirls of snow possible on Wednesday

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 1:34 PM

It might not seem like it on a Monday where the temperatures are climbing into the 60s, but the season’s first bit of snow could be swirling through the area on Wednesday.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts on Monday estimated the odds of some snowfall at 60 to 70%, although she was quick to add that there wasn’t much chance of any serious accumulation.

Ricketts said Monday’s warmth would recede quickly in the evening, when sunset would coincide with a cold front that began in Alaska. While the winds will lighten on Tuesday, highs will only be around 40.

Wednesday is when the fun begins. Ricketts said there would be “a couple of systems coming our way,” combining to likely bring some rain and snow in the morning.

She forecast “some minor accumulation on the roads, probably north and west,” on Wednesday morning. Grassy areas could get up to an inch in some areas, Ricketts said, adding, “We could have a few early problems for the morning commute on Wednesday.”

Any snow that falls won’t last long: Highs on Thursday will reach the 40s; on Friday, the 50s.

That’s the view on Monday; as usual, Ricketts said, it’s best to keep an eye on developments.

Forecast

Monday: Cloudy, warm and windy with periods of rain likely. Gusts of 35-50 mph expected with an 80% chance of rain. Winds southwest at 15-30 mph and highs between 60 and 68.

Monday night: Showers before midnight, windy and turning colder. Gusts of 30-40 mph expected with a 40% chance of rain. Winds northwest at 15-30 mph and lows between 30 and 36.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold with a light breeze. Chance of rain or snow is 0% with winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Highs between 40 and 45.

Wednesday: Cloudy, cold and wet, with wet snow likely before noon. Periods of light rain later with up to an inch of D.C.-area snow. Chance of precipitation is 80% with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs between 35 and 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and still cold, with a light breeze and no chance of rain. Winds southeast at 4-8 mph and highs between 38 and 48.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child.

