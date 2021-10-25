Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Storms, strong winds expected to sweep DC region

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

October 25, 2021, 2:14 PM

Storms will spread through the D.C. area Monday afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of damaging winds and heavy rain.

And then, a cold front moving east from West Virginia will bring cooler temperatures overnight.

Earlier Monday, there was plenty of sunshine, and temperatures approached the upper 70s. But that will change as clouds, rain and strong winds move into the region in the late afternoon.

“The cold front will clear the region after midnight tonight. In its wake, winds will stay breezy overnight and temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

That means plenty of clouds Tuesday as an area of low pressure churns off the mid-Atlantic coast, with winds gusting upward of 35 mph out of the northwest, Ricketts said.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, although it will still be a bit breezy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

“We stay dry on Thursday, with clouds increasing throughout the day,” Ricketts said. “Winds will be much lighter on Thursday.”

But the lull won’t last long. Another system sweeps the region Thursday overnight into Friday and Saturday, bringing more rain, especially on Friday into Saturday morning.

Most of the rain, though, should be out of the region by Saturday night.

Forecast:

  • Monday night: Cloudy, scattered showers, cool and breezy. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, cloudy and windy. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
  • Wednesday: Breezy and partly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
  • Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the mid 60s.

Current conditions:

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

