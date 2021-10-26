Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' reopening plans | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Overnight storms leads to cool, windy weather for DC region

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 26, 2021, 12:03 AM

It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn in the D.C. area as cooler temperatures follow unseasonably humid weather. Here’s what you need to know.

WEATHER ALERTS

Flood warning until 1:15 a.m. Tuesday for Virginia in northwestern Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Flood warning until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for D.C.; Maryland in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; Virginia in Arlington and eastern Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and parts of Manassas Park.

Flood warning until 4 a.m. Tuesday for southwestern Prince George’ and northwestern Charles.

A cold front, which brought a solid, slow-moving line of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight, lifted the unseasonably humid air mass that was felt in the area Monday.

The heaviest of rain moved east of D.C. and Interstate 95 Monday night, heading toward the Chesapeake Bay.

Due to high water levels and expecting more rain Monday night, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police closed Beach Drive from Knowles to the D.C. line.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Monday around 10 p.m. that all lanes were blocked due to flooding at Prosperity Avenue near Morningside Drive in Fairfax, Virginia. Issues with flooding and standing water were also reported on Interstate 66 eastbound in Centreville and after Washington Boulevard.


Cooler and much less humid air is working its way, as all rain and thunderstorms east of D.C. ends by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“The cold front will keep moving through our area, part of the very large strong storm system forming off the New England coast,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Tuesday will be a much cooler and a windy day with occasional gusts over 30 mph and scattered showers.

Winds will settle down a bit Tuesday night but mostly into Wednesday. The next system will be another strong one and could bring more soaking rain Thursday night into Friday.

Forecast

Early Tuesday morning: Rain, heavy at times with occasional thunderstorms moving east of D.C., ending completely by the morning rush. Floodwaters slowly receding. Turning sharply cooler. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers or some drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower. Not as windy. Seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Current weather

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

