Another powerful storm system moving into DC region

After a brief respite from the wind and rain, another powerful storm system moves into the D.C. area late Thursday and will continue throughout Friday.

Increasing cloud cover will give way to showers Thursday night and into the predawn hours of Friday, with heavier downpours possible by sunrise.

“Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will affect the region on Friday, and with a strong onshore flow out of the southeast, there could be flooding along the tidal Potomac and near the Chesapeake Bay,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said, adding that 1 to 3 feet of coastal flooding is possible.

Rainfall amounts closer to the D.C. region will be similar to Monday’s storm, with most areas getting between 1.5 to 2.5 inches, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“So take some time today to ensure that gutters and storm drains are clear and that any loose, outdoor items (such as Halloween decorations) are secure,” Bell said.

Bell advised reconsidering any Friday-night plans that involve being the roads because of the flood risk.

“This storm will also have a great deal of wind energy,” he said. “Alexandria, Annapolis and D.C. should prepare for high water issues. Strong wind gusts of over 40 mph will also be possible along the ridgelines where tree damage could also cause power-loss problems.”

Storms will move out Saturday, although clouds, wind and some passing showers will remain. On Sunday, though, the sunshine returns for Halloween, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Next week will be quieter, sunny and seasonably cool, with temperatures feeling more like November.

Forecast:

Thursday afternoon : Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thursday night : Cloudy, showers developing mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s.

: Cloudy, showers developing mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Friday : Windy with rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

: Windy with rain, heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Saturday : Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, with a few showers. Highs 60 to 65.

: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, with a few showers. Highs 60 to 65. Sunday : Clearing and breezy. Highs in the mid-60s.

: Clearing and breezy. Highs in the mid-60s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Current conditions: