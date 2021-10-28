What will Halloween weather be like this year in the DC area?

Good news, all you ghouls and goblins: The forecast for Halloween is shaping up to be more treat than trick.

After Friday’s blustery rain and storms, Saturday — All Hallow’s Eve Eve — is expected to be breezy with highs in the 60s, although there will still be the chance of a few showers.

But the clouds are expected to clear Sunday for Halloween, with highs in the mid 60s.

In contrast to last year, when most jurisdictions in the D.C. area recommended against trick-or-treating, the traditional Halloween activity is a go this year, with some simple safety measures in place, such as limiting your time in crowds and mask-wearing for young children who aren’t vaccinated.

Get a detailed look at the Halloween weekend forecast below.

Thursday evening: Increasing clouds. A few showers moving into central Virginia and far southern Maryland late. Temperatures holding in the low 60s.

Thursday late night: Showers becoming steady rain toward Friday morning. Becoming breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, with a thunderstorm possible. Windy and mild. Steady rain tapering toward scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A few scattered showers or drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly cloudy early and then gradual clearing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

