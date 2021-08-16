CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Weather News » More flash flooding, storms…

More flash flooding, storms likely Monday ahead of wet week

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 7:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Areas of Northern Virginia were hammered with torrential rainfall over the weekend, and more downpours are expected Monday if forecasts hold true. It’s all a precursor to a wet week, with a threat of showers and thunderstorms almost every day through Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland until 3 p.m. Monday. Heavy showers were already impacting Fairfax County as of 8 a.m. with rain rates of up to one-half inch per hour seen along Interstate 66 near Centreville.

“Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop just after daybreak Monday morning and persist through the first half of the afternoon,” the National Weather Service said. “The stronger thunderstorms may be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of rain per hour.”

“This much rain in a short amount of time would result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said. “You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”

Late night flooding over the weekend stranded vehicles in Alexandria and Arlington. Parts of Northern Virginia received over 5 inches of rain in under two hours overnight from Saturday into Sunday, when a lack of atmospheric steering caused storms to virtually stall over populated areas.

The rest of the week will not be any better — that is, unless you love rain and storms. Wet weather is in the forecast for almost the entire workweek and could remain a nuisance into the weekend, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move up the East Coast after landfall along the Gulf.

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Passing showers possible. Some could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday night: Areas of rain and a lingering storm possible. Humid, with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and humid, with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with storms possible. Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current conditions:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up