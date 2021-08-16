More flash flooding, storms likely Monday ahead of wet week

Areas of Northern Virginia were hammered with torrential rainfall over the weekend, and more downpours are expected Monday if forecasts hold true.

It's all a precursor to a wet week, with a threat of showers and thunderstorms almost every day through Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland until 3 p.m. Monday. Heavy showers were already impacting Fairfax County as of 8 a.m. with rain rates of up to one-half inch per hour seen along Interstate 66 near Centreville.

“Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop just after daybreak Monday morning and persist through the first half of the afternoon,” the National Weather Service said. “The stronger thunderstorms may be capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of rain per hour.”

“This much rain in a short amount of time would result in rapid rises on streams and creeks and in urbanized and poor drainage areas,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said. “You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.”

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the area from Monday AM through Monday PM. Showers and scattered thunderstorms may produce heavy rain, which could lead to instances of flash flooding in the watch area. Details: https://t.co/WQsgjJ7UbW #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/ssRJvYzKrT — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2021

Late night flooding over the weekend stranded vehicles in Alexandria and Arlington. Parts of Northern Virginia received over 5 inches of rain in under two hours overnight from Saturday into Sunday, when a lack of atmospheric steering caused storms to virtually stall over populated areas.

The rest of the week will not be any better — that is, unless you love rain and storms. Wet weather is in the forecast for almost the entire workweek and could remain a nuisance into the weekend, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move up the East Coast after landfall along the Gulf.

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Passing showers possible. Some could produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday night: Areas of rain and a lingering storm possible. Humid, with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly cloudy and humid, with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with storms possible. Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Current conditions: