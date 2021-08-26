CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Heat streak continues to scorch DC area but changes ahead for next week

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 4:54 AM

After a few thunderstorms Wednesday night, the D.C. area is in for more humidity and scorching temperatures on Thursday — with a heat index reaching 100 degrees.

Most of the day should be sunny, although there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This weather pattern will be locked in for the rest of the week.

“On Friday, we will be near heat advisory criteria with a heat index close to 105 degrees,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo. “Right now, the weekend looks to remain muggy with highs around 90 both days. Some afternoon and evening showers and storms are also possible, but it’s not a washout.”

Another bit of good news: The humidity is finally expected to break early next week.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said the weather pattern will change in part because of an increasing chance of a tropical storm or hurricane developing in the Gulf of Mexico. If it continues to gain strength, it would become Tropical Storm Ida.

“With little to change its course, the storm would spend all weekend moving steadily northwest over the extremely warm, open waters of the Gulf,” Bell said. “An increase to hurricane strength is very likely. Hurricane Ida would be an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast by Sunday evening.”

That potentially includes areas such as Houston to New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Bell said those tropical rains could impact the D.C. area between Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Hot and humid. Sunny morning, with scattered storms between 4 and 9 p.m. Chance of rain is 30%. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday night: Evening thunderstorms and muggy with overnight clearing. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Steamy morning, with scattered storms after 3 p.m. Heat index around 100 degrees. Chance of rain is 30%. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a head index of 100 degrees. Storms are likely after 3 p.m. Chance of rain is 40%. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a heat index of 100 degrees. Storms are likely after 3 p.m. Chance of rain is 40%. Highs in the low 90s.

Current weather

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

