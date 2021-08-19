CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Flash flood watch in effect for DC area as chance of thunderstorms returns

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 5:32 PM

The D.C. area enjoyed a brief respite on Thursday from the muggy, unsettled weather it’s been having lately, but that break is about to come to an end as a tropically humid air mass makes its way into the region overnight and Friday morning.

A very weak area of high pressure and slightly less humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred’s remnants helped keep severe thunderstorms at bay Thursday afternoon, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter, but that tropical air mass will increase the area’s thunderstorm chances overnight into the morning.

As a result, a flash flood watch will go into effect at 2 a.m. Friday until noon for the immediate D.C. metro area, except for far Southern Maryland, where the watch will last until 5 p.m. Friday.

“Some of these storms could have some heavy downpours and could be repetitive over time, causing flash flooding, especially in small streams and creeks and roadways with poor drainage,” Ritter said.

“Most of the showers and storms will taper off late Friday, lessening the flood threat from any additional storms,” he said. “But at least the clouds and storms will keep temperatures down below average.”

The humidity returns, though, just in time for the weekend, creating uncomfortable conditions and the chance of widely scattered or isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast:

Thursday evening: Increasing clouds, warm and humid, with a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm, especially south of D.C. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s.

Thursday overnight: Showers and thunderstorms develop, some with some heavy downpours. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: The morning will see steady rain and thunderstorms with some heavy downpours, becoming much more scattered during the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Hot and humid, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Current conditions:

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

