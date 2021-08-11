Extreme heat, more strong storms in DC region’s Wednesday forecast

If there are two days you spend most of your time indoors this week, make them Wednesday and Thursday: The D.C. region is in for extreme heat and humidity that could be among this summer's most oppressive yet.

Wednesday’s heat indexes — a measure of the effective air temperature with the added burden of humidity — will range from 100 degrees west of Interstate 95 to near 105 east of I-95, prompting the National Weather Service to post a Heat Advisory from noon to 8 p.m. for the entire WTOP listening area.

But Thursday’s highs will soar even higher. In an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday, forecasters note a potential for 110-degree heat indexes along and to the east of the I-95 corridor. Heat-related illnesses are a significant risk for anyone working outdoors or caught in the sun for too long.

“High pressure anchored to our south will pump dangerous levels of heat and humidity into the area for the rest of the week,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. “Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer worldwide every year; stay hydrated and in air conditioning as much as possible.”

Strong thunderstorms have worked their way across the D.C. region every afternoon this week, a pattern that will hold over the next few days.

Models suggest Wednesday’s storms might be somewhat more limited in coverage than Tuesday’s which knocked out power to thousands in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, but any that do form east of the Blue Ridge will again bring a risk for powerful winds, small hail and flash flooding along small streams and vulnerable roadways.

Bell said commuters should be on the lookout for severe weather in a 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday time frame. Thursday’s storms, meanwhile, will be more isolated — contributing to the extreme temperature forecast.

Rain chances climb on Friday night into Saturday with the arrival of a cold front from the interior. Chances of afternoon storms and uncomfortable humidity persist through the weekend, though highs will drop into the upper 80s.

“I’ll trade extreme heat for weekend rain chances any day,” Bell added.

Powerful winds and frequent lightning left scattered damage in parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia on Tuesday. A bolt of lightning set a Germantown apartment complex ablaze, displacing residents. Emergency responders in the District worked about two dozen calls for downed trees and wires.

Over 12,000 customers were still without power in Fairfax County on Wednesday from a storm that brought gusts of at least 60 mph, causing damage throughout McLean and Falls Church.

“We had 84,000 customers lose power with this bad storm, we have multiple poles down,” said Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox. “We expect to have everyone’s power back by midnight tonight, but it will be gradual; people will start getting their power back through the day.”

Fairfax County resident Tom Waites said a 70-foot poplar tree tumbled into his carport, rending all three vehicles within undrivable.

“I was in the kitchen and all of a sudden, there was a boom — I think it was lightning,” Waites told WTOP. “I didn’t see it, but then I looked out and saw the entire carport had gone down.”

In the tropics, newly-named Tropical Storm Fred neared the Dominican Republic on Wednesday with sustained winds of at least 40 mph. Fred’s track takes it across mountainous Hispaniola and along the northern Cuban coastline, a forecast that would put it near the Florida Keys at tropical storm strength on Saturday morning.

Mid-August typically ushers in a more active tropics leading up to the Atlantic hurricane season’s September peak. A disturbance in the open waters west of Africa will need to be monitored as it races toward the Caribbean; the next name in this year’s list is Grace.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Hazy, humid and hot. Afternoon storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat indexes near 105. Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday night: Evening storms, dry overnight. Super muggy. Lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

Thursday: Still hazy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s to near 100, with heat indexes up to 110. Excessive Heat Watch in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes ranging from 100 to 105.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, not as hot but still humid. Rain and thunder likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

