Storms flood roads, down trees in DC region

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 6:00 AM

Powerful thunderstorms rattled the D.C. region late Monday, with first responders fielding dozens of calls for downed trees, power lines and damage to buildings.

A rapid flare-up of severe weather along the Interstate 95 corridor around D.C. and Maryland had fire officials busy, with crews rescuing at least one driver from high-standing water and assisting residents displaced from homes breached by fallen trees.

“It was a very active evening,” D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP. “We probably responded to a couple of dozen, if not more calls that were storm related, primarily for trees and power lines downed.”

The National Weather Service received at least 24 reports of damage stemming from powerful winds in the D.C. region, with one particularly strong cell damaging homes around Silver Spring, Maryland. That storm later split with one half moving southward, causing issues in the District mainly to the east of Rock Creek Park.

Maggiolo said rescue workers assisted eight adults and one child on the 600 block of Irving Street NW, displaced after a large tree fell into a house and damaged two adjacent homes. A tree struck a vehicle in the 1100 block of Fifth Street NW, injuring its driver.

Firefighters doused a burning gas line near the intersection of Kennedy Street and North Capitol Street, ignited by sparking wires. One person was rescued after a car became trapped in rising water on the 400 block of Rhode Island Ave. NE, just a few blocks from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said the ferocious line of storms downed some 100 trees in the District alone.

In Maryland, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call for a large tree that fell across a road. It downed wires, caused a utility pole to snap and a transformer blew up and caught fire. There were no reported injuries, but the power went out in the area.

On Green Hill Way and Green Hill Drive, there was a report of a tree that was struck by lightning, causing an electrical surge and a fire in the basement of a nearby house, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Piney Branch Road is closed in Silver Spring between Sligo Avenue and Parkside Road due to a fallen tree.

Forecast:

Areas that saw rainfall Thursday will see patches of fog, with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. As a cell of high pressure arrives, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s but with much lower humidity.

Wednesday will have sunshine and seasonably hot temperatures near 90 degrees and comfortable humidity. But as the next cold front approaches, the weather will turn unsettled by Thursday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, but a little less humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot but comfortable humidity. Highs near 90 degrees.
Highs: Near 90

Thursday: Partly sunny with increasing humidity. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

Friday: Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy and less humid. High in the mid to upper 80s.

