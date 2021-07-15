Sizzling temps continue Thursday; heat index likely to reach 100 degrees

The D.C. Heat Emergency Plan has been extended through Saturday, as the sizzling summer heat continues Thursday and into the weekend.

The heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees on Thursday, with area temperature highs in the mid 90s, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

It will be sunny, with almost no chance of rain or storms, Bell added.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has also been issued for the Baltimore metro area, which means air pollution concentration in the area will be unhealthy for children, people with medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The Maryland Department of the Environment recommends those vulnerable populations limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The heat will continue Friday and Saturday, with a cold front expected to pass through the area on Sunday, Bell said. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s, with periods of rain and storms expected.

Staying safe in the heat

The National Weather Service and the Maryland Department of Health advise people to drink fluids, stay out of the sun, wear sunscreen, seek air conditioning when possible and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat events.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Try to do any strenuous outdoor activities or work in the early morning or evening, the National Weather Service suggests.

But if you have to work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loosefitting clothing, take frequent breaks in air conditioning and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating.

Cold, pale and clammy skin.

Fast, weak pulse.

Nausea or vomiting.

Muscle cramps.

Tiredness or weakness.

Dizziness.

Headache.

Fainting.

Signs of heat stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher).

Hot, red, dry or damp skin.

Fast, strong pulse.

Headache.

Dizziness.

Nausea.

Confusion.

Losing consciousness.

More information on how to handle heat-related illnesses can be found on the CDC website. Find a local cooling center in Maryland online. DC offers an interactive map for open cooling centers.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny; hot and humid. Heat index near 100. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night: Mainly clear and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds but hot and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; still humid but not as hot, with a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions: