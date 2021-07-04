FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Weather News » Chance for passing showers…

Chance for passing showers July 4, but clear skies likely for firework displays

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 4, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. region will likely be dealing with scatter rain and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, but those hoping to catch a fireworks display are in luck, as evening conditions look clearer.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said much of the region has a chance of experiencing a brief, isolated storm between early afternoon and sunset, but conditions are likely to improve before the fireworks start flying after nightfall.

“You may see a few showers popping up, but you’re not looking at a complete washout for your cookouts or pool parties, and the good news is it will actually cool us off a little bit,” Bermensolo said, with Sunday’s high temperatures forecast in the low to mid 80s.

“And it’ll be clearer for the evening firework displays.”

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny start! Mostly to Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Isolated T-Storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s with a 20-30% chance for rain.

Sunday night: Becoming Mostly Clear, mild. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Warm & Muggy, feeling hotter than Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Tuesday: Even Hotter, humid. Highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be near 100.

Wednesday: Hot, chance of afternoon Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Current conditions:

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up