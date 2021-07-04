Chance for passing showers July 4, but clear skies likely for firework displays

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said much of the region has a chance of experiencing a brief, isolated storm between early afternoon and sunset.

The D.C. region will likely be dealing with scatter rain and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, but those hoping to catch a fireworks display are in luck, as evening conditions look clearer.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said much of the region has a chance of experiencing a brief, isolated storm between early afternoon and sunset, but conditions are likely to improve before the fireworks start flying after nightfall.

Independence Day will bring a warming trend along with isolated to scattered showers through the day. Cannot rule out a couple isolated thunderstorms, particularly west of I-95. Most showers should weaken by sundown. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/an54EtJ90W — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 4, 2021

“You may see a few showers popping up, but you’re not looking at a complete washout for your cookouts or pool parties, and the good news is it will actually cool us off a little bit,” Bermensolo said, with Sunday’s high temperatures forecast in the low to mid 80s.

“And it’ll be clearer for the evening firework displays.”

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny start! Mostly to Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers and Isolated T-Storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s with a 20-30% chance for rain.

Sunday night: Becoming Mostly Clear, mild. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Warm & Muggy, feeling hotter than Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

Tuesday: Even Hotter, humid. Highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be near 100.

Wednesday: Hot, chance of afternoon Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

